Nor “Phoenix” Diana

Nor Diana proves you should never judge a book by its cover. The diminutive 23-year-old is the first hijab-wearing pro wrestler in the world, with over eight years of experience in the sport. Performing as Phoenix, her ring name represents her unwillingness to give up—in the ring and out—as she shatters stereotypes surrounding Muslimahs, hoping to inspire others to follow their dreams. Nor Diana bested four men to become the first female winner of the Malaysia Pro Wrestling (MyPW) Wrestlecon championship in 2019. In 2022, the soft-spoken athlete defeated former WWE Superstar Steph De Lander, becoming the inaugural APAC Wrestling Women’s Champion.

How did it feel to become the first APAC Wrestling Women’s Champion?

Being crowned the APAC Wrestling Women’s Champion fills me with immense pride. I fervently hope that my journey encourages others to pursue their passions fearlessly. My success marks not the end but only the beginning. I have much greater aspirations, like showcasing my talent on a global platform such as WWE, to inspire and empower women on a larger scale.

In your opinion, what has been a significant influence on your success?

If I had to single out one significant influence on my success, it would undeniably be my coach, Ayez Shaukat-Fonseka Farid. Even before I gained popularity, he has been my steadfast pillar of support. Although a man, he empowers me—a woman in a male-dominated industry—while encouraging me to stay true to my sense of authenticity and humility. Shaukat frequently nudges me out of my comfort zone, a blessing in disguise for someone as reserved as I am.

Why is it important for women to see more representation in this sport?

Increased representation in sports should not be a luxury but a necessity. It paves the way for aspiring young talents, especially those who need to see someone relatable in the spotlight, to ignite their passion and take the plunge while also making them aware of how to overcome challenges on the road.