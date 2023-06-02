Pamela Tan is an artist and architectural designer who founded her eponymous studio after leaving her career in architecture. Pamela’s works “Eden” and “Projection: Kite” were Bronze and Merit award winners, respectively, in the Environmental Design Category of the Design for Asia Award 2020. Her artworks carry meaningful messages behind their often futuristic appeal.

Tell us about some of your recent works and how people have experienced them.

I did an installation called “Tatu” in 2022 which used cultural motifs from the various communities in Malaysia, using light to cast shadows of these motifs around a room. I was told by some visitors that “Tatu” brought out feelings and emotions relating to issues in their own lives and troubles they were facing. Art is always experienced differently by different people, that’s the experiential element that I always aim for.

What do you enjoy about working with other artists?

I work with a lot of craftsmen, I enjoy speaking to them about why they do what they do. I’m especially interested in their fabrication process and the kind of passion that pushes them to practice their art. For “Projection: Kite”, I worked with a weaving specialist who had such incredible patience and taught me about the different methods of weaving. I always try to pay attention to and respect the expertise of people who are a different type of artist. The most fun part about collaboration is the experimentation, where you can test the boundaries of what is possible.

What kind of work would you like to do in the future?

I would definitely want to work on projects centred around and promoting environmental sustainability. For example, with the current research on algae as an alternative fuel source which can also purify the air, I would then find a way to turn algae into a base for art or design. We should always be looking into alternative energy and more sustainable ways to use resources,

and in this regard, art can help in allowing people to appreciate its beauty. Art should always be about starting a conversation and making people think.