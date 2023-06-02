A woman on a mission to uplift youths, Raudhah Nazran established Accelerate Global in 2019 to address youth unemployment through upskilling programmes. Before venturing into social entrepreneurship, Raudhah was a Malaysian government scholar who graduated with honours in Law from the University of Essex. She managed a UK-based social enterprise for three years as president and team leader, guiding 104 members of various nationalities while overseeing five social enterprises.

Accelerate Global launched its e-learning platform in 2022 after an intense development phase, but how do you feel about that?

It’s an exciting time, but I’m not going to lie, it’s hard because when you develop something as techy as a platform, especially something that young people use now, it’s as though you’re starting from scratch. It is an entirely different arena, building the platform and trying to market it concurrently. Then again, this is a start-up social enterprise, so there are always ups and downs! I think it’s just about focusing on the positives.

What is Accelerate Global working on right now?

There are three pillars that we’re working on, beginning with fundraising. Accelerate Global raised about RM500,000 in 2021, and we’ve used that capital injection to generate revenue and scale up. We recently won The Malaysian Business Angel Network (MBAN) pitch, with another on the way, so we are on track. Scaling up would mean a more significant presence in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

The second pillar addresses the impact side, strengthening our education pillar and refining our content on the ground and the platform. Third is community building, which is more events on the ground and meeting people in a post-pandemic world.

What does power mean to you?

Power is about getting up again and again, even when you feel powerless. There is power in getting out of bed, making breakfast, talking to others, and doing the bare minimum. There is also power in knowing a Higher Power is protecting and taking care of you. Everything will be fine. It might not be at this minute, it might not be today, but tomorrow might be a better day.