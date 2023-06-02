A groundbreaking study by wealth consultancy The Williams Group revealed that nine out of 10 families lose their wealth by the third generation. In the Yeoh family, known for international infrastructure organisation YTL Corporation, Rebekah Yeoh is bucking the trend. Aside from her corporate role, Rebekah is also actively involved in causes that are near and dear to her heart.

How do you translate your knowledge and experience into your community project Nimble Fingers?

Through this child empowerment programme in Cambodia, we plant the seeds of financial etiquette in children, which start with the basics: saving a little instead of spending everything. We teach kids about balance sheets and calculating profits and losses as if they’re running their own business. We noticed that these Cambodian children are very handy and dextrous, hence the name Nimble Fingers. So, we use crafts as a natural teaching tool which they can make and sell, where the profits are channeled back into Nimble Fingers projects.

What would you do if you had to start all over again tomorrow?

The most important lesson in my family legacy is to do whatever it takes to look after my family. I see that as my role, to support my family, and the first thing that comes to mind is to do something food related. That’s my love language, but also I believe I would apply what I know best and I really do love food. I would also continue our community work, no matter what. Previous batches of Nimble Fingers are already coming back to mentor new batches, and there is a value in this that cannot be described in words.

What would you like your own legacy to be?

I hope that I have been able to help others. My way of looking at that is not necessarily in a mass way; if I can change just one life, that person may go on and touch the lives of others. My grandmother taught me that charity begins at home. You must touch those around you in order to create a ripple effect which will be completely misaligned if you don’t take care of your family and loved ones first. It is through God’s will that I am who I am today, and it is my responsibility to pay it forward.