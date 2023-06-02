A confident young woman radiating beauty from the inside out, Sonya Danita Charles began her career in modelling in 2018, defying stereotypes and pushing for inclusivity as a freelance model with vitiligo. The skin condition, affecting over 70 million people worldwide, hallmarks a loss of pigmentation resulting in irregular white patches that grow over time. Advocating body positivity, Sonya has worked with top international brands, and has also walked for KL Fashion Week in 2018, solidifying her confidence and love of fashion.

You established the Vitiligo Association Malaysia to create awareness and nurture a supportive community for people with vitiligo. Why is it so crucial for people to have that support?

We are an underrepresented community in Malaysia. I have had many occurrences where people come up to me with the wildest assumptions of what I have, from being a burn or acid victim to suffering from eczema or psoriasis. While they may understand the latter conditions, in the 66 years our country has had independence, no one thought to establish a support network and raise awareness or talk about vitiligo. Everyone deserves opportunities to grow and step out of their shells without fear of rejection and a lack of opportunities holding them back.

In modelling, why do we need more diversity and representation?

It sets the tone of how people perceive beauty. When youths thumb through magazines, they see slim models with perfect hair, skin, and teeth. They feel obliged to meet impossible standards believing they have to look like that to be beautiful. The truth is the complete opposite. The world is full of different skin tones, body shapes and hair textures—each wonderful. If we were all made to look the same, could you imagine how boring the world would be?

What is the best advice that you have ever emulated?

Always be true and authentic to yourself, and don’t worry about how others see you or what they say. The law of attraction holds water; if you choose to see yourself positively, the universe will bring you people, experiences, and opportunities that are positive as well. Speak to yourself kindly, with love and compassion. In order for you to be capable of loving someone else, you need to be able to love yourself too.