Steffi Sidhu, dubbed Malaysia’s free-kick queen, is the tenacious captain of the women’s national team. As a female footballer, Steffi is a role model for many—both inside and outside the sporting community. The veteran athlete has nearly 17 years of experience representing the country in football, raising awareness one step at a time while doing so.

What sparked your fiery passion for football?

When I was eight, my brother and I followed my dad to the football pitch. We were bored and noticed a ball, so we started kicking it around and that was the moment I knew I was going to make football my sport. I would go out to the park to play every evening. All my friends at school would sit at home playing with their Barbies, but not me. Football was my Barbie. I was very active in school too, but football for women wasn’t as popular back then so I picked up netball, badminton, hockey, athletics, you name it.

What is the biggest challenge you face as a woman in the sports industry?

Without a doubt, it would be the lack of coverage and support. We need that just as much as the men’s team. Women’s football is growing, so it would be nice if we get the same treatment and coverage as they do. If you go on social media, there’s so much of bashing and negativity, so I want to shift the perspective on women’s football; we have grown so much as a team and having positive supports means the world to us.

What are your goals for the women’s team as captain?

I obviously want to go as far as we possibly can, but I think we should start with baby steps. I would love for us to qualify in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup first, which we are working towards. It would also be amazing if we make it to the top four in Southeast Asia. We recently just got back from the SEA Games in Cambodia where we played a gruesome match against some of the top teams in the regions and, while it was tough, I think it was a good experience to learn from and bring our team to the next level.