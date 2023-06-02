A woman of many hats, Tehmina Kaoosji brings with her over a decade of experience in live breaking news and current affairs. The 39-year-old currently anchors Astro Awani’s business show “Niaga Spotlight” and runs a boutique communications consultancy, The Big Picture (TBP), which focuses on advocacy and policy-based outcomes. TBP has organised, curated and conducted the annual Malaysia Women & Girls Forum since 2020, focusing on the big issues impacting women and girls and life cycle opportunities across the year.

Tell us a little bit about how your own personal life motivates you to advocate for others.

Born in India to a Malaysian mother and a Persian Indian father, I migrated with my family to Malaysia when I was 10 years old. I’ve lived here almost 30 years, but despite my career and the work that I do here for gender and social development, I am not actually a Malaysian citizen yet. It is quite a dichotomy, but I think what is key is never losing hope, because there is never a better time than right now to continue pushing for change and for women to genuinely be not just full citizens of this country alone, but for women to have equitable and equal rights globally.

After years of advocating for rights, do you see society changing for the better?

I particularly noticed so over the past five years, and it is interesting to see Malaysia translating these changes on a policy level as well. It may feel there is still so much that needs to be done, but now we also finally have an anti-sexual harassment act and anti-stalking act. That is how you slowly work towards your goal; baby steps at first, then you start crawling and finally you’re running towards the end goal, which is having a safer, happier, healthier society.

As a public figure on social media, what are your thoughts on it doing more harm than good for society?

Social media is a double-edged sword because while it is useful in raising and spreading awareness on specific issues, I do believe so much more needs to be done by the social media platforms themselves. When women or girls—whether public figures or not—have an online presence, they would be faced with a barrage of hate speech and gender-based violence. When it comes down to females feeling safe to be themselves online, more often than not we are discouraged rather than encouraged.