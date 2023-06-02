If anyone is making science look good, it’s Ts Dr Mahaletchumy Arujanan. Maha, as she is known, is currently the Global Coordinator of the International Service for the Acquisition of Agribiotech Applications (ISAAA) and is the executive director for the Malaysian Biotechnology Information Center (MABIC).

What are the ways in which you are mentoring and teaching the next generations of scientists?

I’ve come to realise that the youth who study STEM subjects, while being exceptional in their technical understanding, generally lack soft skills. Under MABIC, I regularly hire interns in order to expose the next generation to contemporary work and key players in the field of biotechnology and science. The Petri Dish, which I founded as Malaysia’s first science-themed newspaper, is also where I develop young talent on how to conduct interviews, do research on topics related to science and put this information together in the form of well-written articles.

What are your long term goals for your work and what are you trying to achieve?

What I want is for science and scientific developments to be in the headlines and feature more in mainstream discourse. The truth is that everything we do is related to science and we constantly need new sciences to solve new problems, so there must be something we can do to change the mindset about science being hard, challenging, and boring. I believe science communication should be a professional field that people can get into, which differs from public relations where the latter is more for corporate branding and identity.

How do you think we should get young people, especially a greater number of women, interested in STEM fields?

We have come a long way with regards to female participation and interest in STEM fields. However, it is no longer about how many girls there are in the classroom, it’s about how many women are at the pinnacle of their respective areas of science. To be clear, however, I’m not advocating for women to be pushed forward in order to satisfy a gender diversity quota. I am saying we should impart the right values to young girls in order for them to want to be the best that they can be.