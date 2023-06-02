Vivienne Cheng is part of Berjaya Group’s historic allfemale board, and currently serves as joint Group CEO and Executive Director, having held the latter position for over 10 years. In her professional repertoire, Vivienne also serves as an independent nonexecutive director at Tropicana Corporation Berhad and holds directorships in Cosway Corp Bhd, Chailease Berjaya Credit Sdn Bhd, and Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Pte Ltd, among other organisations.

What is your greatest achievement or milestones that you are proud of?

I am in a happy place both personally and professionally, and I am truly enjoying what I am doing now, this is truly my greatest achievement. The late Steve Jobs once said “you must love what you do to be good at it” and I couldn’t agree more. Loving what we do keeps us motivated and gives us drive to innovate. I only subscribe to the belief of giving my best and never ask myself how successful I can be.

Have you noticed a different or more positive dynamic in leading an all-female board?

Honestly, I don’t believe there are drastic differences between a co-ed board of directors and our current team. Each member was carefully selected for their wisdom, experience and contribution to the Berjaya Group. However, daily challenges in life require us to wear many hats and we are expected to be equally productive in each role. Perhaps, due to the common empathy on our board, we are able to support each other to be the best versions of ourselves. Having said this, I personally believe that good deeds, humanity and compassion aren’t gender specific traits. Everyone should have or aspire to adopt such admirable qualities.

Why is it important for a woman to uplift other women?

We must empower other women, elevate one another, mentor one another, and ensure that all our voices are heard at the table, so that we get support and recognition in order to improve our lives in all aspects. More specifically, I want to remind all women out there that with the right education, attitude, commitment, perseverance and self-belief, we have the same opportunities for success as our male counterparts.