2022 FIFA World Cup: Where to watch in Malaysia, even if you don’t have Astro

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is (almost) here, and football fans worldwide — including ourselves here in Malaysia — are gearing up for the international tournament. Held in Qatar, the football tournament is set to begin on 20 November and end on 18 December 2022 at eight stadiums: Al Bayt Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium.

With 64 matches and 32 teams, the FIFA World Cup marks the first time a country from the Middle East is voted to host the World Cup. In fact, the first match to kick off on 20 November at 7pm Qatar time (21 November, Malaysia time) is the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

As much as we’d love to be there to witness all of its glory, you can plan and host a FIFA World Cup party at home. However, knowing the proper channels are crucial for easy viewing, and we’re here to help.

How and where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Malaysia:

Where can I watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Astro?

Astro users who are already subscribed to the Sports Pack will receive complimentary access to all 64 matches on these two dedicated HD channels: CH825 and CH826. Starting on 11 November, these channels will debut qualifying matches and other FIFA World Cup-related content before the kick-off of the first match between Qatar and Ecuador.

For those who are not subscribed to the Sports Pack (worth RM99.99), Astro is offering complimentary access to the 2022 World Cup when you sign up for these selected Astro Fibre (Astro’s internet service) and TV Bundles from now until 30 November 2022 when you purchase the basic 50Mbps fibre package.

Entertainment Pack – from RM179.99

Movies Pack (with Disney+ Hotstar, HBO GO) – from RM184.99

Entertainment Plus Pack (with Netflix) – from RM219.99

Premium Pack 3 (with Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, HBO Go) – from RM244.99

Where can I watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup if I don’t have Astro?

Those who do not have Astro will be delighted to hear that you can watch 41 Qatar 2022 World Cup matches for free through RTM (Radio Television Malaysia). A total of 41 matches (27 live matches, which also includes the final) will be aired on three channels: TV2, TV Okey, Sukan RTM and through the RTMKlik app.

What’s the time difference between Qatar (UTC+3) and Malaysia (MST)?

The time difference is five hours, with Malaysia being ahead of Qatar.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur