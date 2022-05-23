7 must-watch series on Netflix that will blow your mind

Now, more than ever, it’s getting harder and harder to determine which TV shows to watch. On more than one occasion, we’ve asked ourselves “what are the must-watch series on Netflix?” Which is fair.

We all have the same 24 hours, and you want to spend all that time wisely. While you’re waiting for the next season of Bridgerton, the upcoming House of the Dragon, or the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water, these are the series to tune in to fill up your at-home entertainment schedule.

While these titles may be a tad bit more obscure, you will find them deeply enjoyable, and they each will soon be included in your list of comfort shows.

Our top picks of must-watch series on Netflix:

Snowpiercer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snowpiercer On TNT (@snowpiercertv)

This post-apocalyptic drama tops our list of must-watch series on Netflix. Based on the graphic novel La Transpierceneige, the show follows the passengers of the end-of-times locomotive Snowpiercer, a perpetually moving train that loop around the world carrying the last of humanity.

Snowpiercer is currently on its third season, with season four confirmed. If you love a high-stakes thriller, this is a show that will have you at the edge of your seat.

The show stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall, Rowan Blanchard and Sean Bean.

Into the Night







Like many great TV shows, this one is also based on written text. In this case, Polish sci-fi novel The Old Axolotl by Jacek Dukaj is transposed onto your TV screen. Similar to Snowpiercer, Into the Night explores a post-apocalyptic world — only this time, we’re getting on a place instead of a train.

Bonus points for you if you enjoy foreign languages; this show is Netflix’s first Belgian original series, and features a slew of languages from French, Polish, Turkish, Italian, and many more. While season 2 of the show is already on Netflix, a Turkish spin-off set aboard a submarine titled Yakamoz S-245 is also available for you to peruse.

The show stars Jan Bijvoet, Pauline Etienne and Laurent Capelluto.

Workin’ Moms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Workin’ Moms (@workinmoms)

Mothers everywhere will revel in this one for sure. Workin’ Moms is the brainchild of Catherine Reitman, and the story revolves around, well, mothers who deal with the challenges of being working mothers. With six seasons for you to devour, this must-watch Netflix series will be an instant favourite.

If you like to watch a (somewhat) realistic portrayal of motherhood — complete with struggles on the friendship and mental health front — then you have found your show.

The show stars Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind and Juno Rinaldi.

Space Force







While we may have bid goodbye to The Office US, your favourite jokester found a new office to wreak havoc in, and this time, it’s the Space Force. Created by Greg Daniels (who was the mastermind behind The Office US), Steve Carell takes charge as the first Chief of Space Operations at this Netflix original as General Mark Naird.

Although there are only two seasons at the moment, the show is definitely worth the watch (and a revival).

The show stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Jimmy O. Yang, with Lisa Kudrow.

Inside Job







Enjoy good adult animated shows like Rick & Morty, Bojack Horseman and Big Mouth? Inside Job is here to quench that thirst for irreverent comedy. Created by Shion Takeuchi — who also wrote and produced successful animated shows such as Disenchantment, Gravity Falls and Regular Show — this workplace, sci-fi comedy is set in a world where many conspiracy theories are real.

Reagan Ridley, our heroine, is a robotics engineer who works at a shadow government organisation tasked to keep all those secrets under wraps. Alongside her, reptilian shapeshifters, a human-dolphin hybrid and a sapient mushroom work at the organisation, Cognito, Inc.

The show is voiced by Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Tisha Campbell, Andrew Daly and John DiMaggio.

Ozark







If you want more of Julia Garner from Inventing Anna, do we have the show for you! Ozark is an American crime drama which follows a married couple who uprooted their entire family to move to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering.

With the final season airing last month, you will get a very satisfying watch, as there won’t be any loose ends. If you need further convincing, this show has received a total of 32 Emmy nominations.

The show stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Julia Garner and Jordana Spiro.

Pieces of Her







Crime shows can be incredibly thrilling, but if you have a hankering for a mystery instead, Pieces of Her is one of your must watch series on Netflix. The story follows Andy, a woman who is caught at a deadly mass shooting at a local diner. This event later unravels a mystery that she would never expect to discover about her own mother.

At the time of writing, the show has one season with eight episodes. While this may be considered a short watch for veteran binge-watchers, the performance of the cast is fascinating to observe, and definitely calls for a rewatch.

The show stars Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, Omari Hardwick and David Wenham.

All images credit: Netflix