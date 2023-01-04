9 Wonderful Chinese New Year gift ideas for friends, family, and more

Welcome the new year in the best fashion, that is gifting. Christmas may have passed, but it’s still the season of spreading joy and abundance—especially with our curation of Chinese New Year gift boxes for the important people in your life.

Preparing for the lunar new year can be pretty daunting for some, as there are many moving parts that make for a spectacular Chinese New Year celebration. With our guides on where to book for the best reunion dinner and the best Chinese New Year looks to shop, it will be a breeze.

Gifting during Chinese New Year will be the icing on the cake for many, particularly so with our handpicked selection below. From fine jewellery to decadent treats to be savoured and appreciated, take your pick from our list of goodies and share the abundance with your loved ones.

9 Chinese New Year gifts to consider for your circle

The Hometown gift set from Wishful Curated Gifting

Inspired by the quintessence of a lively neighbourhood kopitiam, the Hometown gift set sees a collection of goods ranging from abalone, bak kwa, dried scallops, and bird’s nest, with even tea sets to complement. The best part? You can certainly reuse and repurpose the custom-designed handcrafted doll house for the kids.

Price: RM888

Chiasa for Charity by Khoon Hooi

Start the new year on a positive note by gifting the fashionistas of your life with these stunning Chiasa from the house of Khoon Hooi. Not only are these super-exclusive (there are only 50 piece per design), they are also for a good cause. Each ringgit spent for the purchase of the Chiasa will go to a charitable cause, depending on the designs.

The designs are handpicked by local tastemakers, and they also get to choose a cause that’s near to their heart to support. Marion Caunter’s designs are to support Rumah Kita, a shelter for single pregnant mothers; Yen’s are for the Lost Animal Souls Shelter, a non-profit, no-kill canine welfare organisation; and Datin Shirieene Hajamaideen’s are for Yayasan Chow Kit, an NGO that caters to the needs of children and teenagers.

Price: RM195

Lucky by Wanderlust + Co

Who doesn’t need a touch of gold on the new year? If you have a jewellery lover in your circle, gift them with pieces from Wanderlust + Co’s first-ever Lunar New Year collection, Lucky.

At the centre of this collection is the fortune cookie, which serves as a reminder to count your blessings—the perfect attitude to ring the new year with. The icon of the Lucky collection is none other than the Fortune Cookie locket necklace that opens up so the wearer can store a personal keepsake to carry around.

Price ranges from RM285 to RM570.

Wunderbath Lucky Rabbit gift set

The world is not out of the woods yet, as far as the pandemic is concerned, so a gift set comprising soaps and sanitisers are still apt. To make it festive, Wunderbath has curated a selection of their crowd-favourite cleansers into unique shapes such as angpow, fortune cookie, and a bunny for the new year. To complete the set, a pineapple tart hand sanitiser is also added for those on the go.

Price RM78.90

Audacious Charm gift hamper by W Kuala Lumpur

Packed in this decadent crimson red box are treasures that your friends and family would truly revel in. With teas and tarts to tantalise the tastebuds, and Yen’s premium double boiled soup sachets to soothe the soul, that and many more treats in the box is going to be the highlight of their Chinese New Year. To top that all of, the hamper also arrives with a Penfolds Koonunga Hill Red Wine so they can continue the festivities post-Chinese New Year.

Price RM428

Lì Huá the Oriental Cake by Brown & Sugar

Know someone with a sweet tooth? Then this will be a much-welcomed treat for them. The cake is decorated with a colour combination that represents wealth, prosperity, and harmony, and rabbits, oranges, and floral elements befitting a Chinese New Year celebration. With three flavours available, you may want to opt for the special orange cake with chocolate ganache, a CNY special from Brown & Sugar.

Price ranges from RM260 to RM300.

Jingxian Chinese New Year hamper from Bloomthis

Another hamper option is this one from Bloomthis, which is brimming with decadent chocolates, cookies, coffees, and local sips and snacks. It also arrives with a Terrazas Altos del Plata Chardonnay. The luxurious and giant gift is sure to win the hearts of your loved ones, and best gift this Chinese New Year.

Price: RM 638

Delightful gift box by With Love

Secured with an elegantly hand-drawn embroidered cloth, this gift box is the perfect option if you’re considering a Chinese New Year gift. Filled to the brim are goodies that symbolise prosperity and wellness. With homemade tarts and cookies, premium dried pineapples and persimmons, the Delightful gift box also comes with a minimalist Japanese-style ceramic tea pot set that will be treasured for years to come.

Price: RM 468

Divine Luxury gift hamper by Marks & Spencer

Feeling generous? Then up the ante with our final pick: the Marks & Spencer’s Divine Luxury gift hamper. Filled with an assortment of iconic Marks & Spencer delights, surprise your loved ones with this gift of abundance.

Price: RM 1,039

