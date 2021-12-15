6 exclusive celebratory Christmas Bearbricks to check out this festive season

Known for its much-loved brand Bearbrick (written as [email protected]), Japanese company MEDICOM TOY has left no stone unturned to create anthropomorphic figures, some of which can become a part of your collection.
Founded by Tatsuhiko Akashi in 2001, he started creating these cute, bear-shaped figurines, which soon took the world by storm. Besides vinyl “basic” toys, the collections now have a varied range of figurines inspired by superheroes, fashion, modern art and much more.
Basically, a Bearbrick toy is like a blank canvas where the creator of the figurine can choose from multiple hues, genres, patterns or just turn it into a regular, cute, bear-shaped figurine.
A glance at these toys will capture your imagination with their craftsmanship and creativity. Available in sizes of 50 percent (35 mm), 70 percent (50 mm), 100 percent (70 mm), 400 percent (280 mm) and 1000 percent (700 mm), you can pick one as per your need and purpose. If you want to go all out and give your living room a unique touch, then the 1000 percent Bearbrick figure is a good choice.
However, some figurines are extremely precious, while others are rare and part of a “secret” collection. In fact, some of them have fetched thousands of dollars at auctions, including Christie’s.
Additionally, Bearbrick has collaborated with renowned entertainment companies, fashion houses and museums, including Disney, Pixar, Chanel, Nike, Hermès, Comme Des Garçons, Phil Frost, Levis and Stüssy and the Van Gogh Museum, to release exclusive collectables.
Here are a few amazing Bearbricks themed on the holiday season. From some featuring a Christmas tree and snowflakes to those inspired by some of the most well-known Disney and Pixar characters, these exclusive Bearbricks will sweep you off your feet.
A look at the six exclusive celebratory Christmas Bearbricks on our wish list this festive season
The gorgeous figurine is a sight to behold with its translucent green legs and black upper half, complete with a green Christmas tree print on the front.
A huge golden star replaces the figurine’s eyes, which also serves as the star mounted on the top of the Christmas tree. Its head and arms are dotted with white stars, adding just the right amount of cuteness to this bear-shaped figurine.
The 2011 Xmas [email protected] is only available in one size — 100 percent (70 mm).
Disney and [email protected] come together to create figurines inspired by some of the most iconic Disney characters for this collection. From Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh and Donald Duck to Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Cinderella and Aladdin, the figurines are available in two sizes of 100 percent (70 mm) and 400 percent (280 mm).
Some of them are available in more than one version, including ginger cookie, milk chocolate, bitter chocolate, silver/gold metallic and pearl body.
This collaboration has “adorable” written all over it.
Disney and Pixar joined hands with [email protected] to create a line of some of our most- favourite Disney characters like Nemo from Finding Nemo (2003), Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story (1995-2019), Remy from Ratatouille (2007), WALL-E from the 2008 movie of the same name, Carl Fredricksen from Up (2009), and Robert Parr, aka Mr Incredible, from The Incredibles (2004).
The figurines are available in sizes of 100 percent (70 mm) and 400 percent (280 mm).
To celebrate Christmas, [email protected] released two festive-themed figurines. The first version, which is available in only 100 percent (70 mm), sees the bear figurine in the garb of Santa Claus.
The other one, available in 100 percent (70 mm) and 400 percent (280 mm), has translucent blue legs, and its black upper body is adorned with snowflake patterns.
The stained-glass figurine comes in white and black colour.
While the black-coloured one is available in three sizes of 100 percent (70 mm), 400 percent (280 mm) and 1000 percent (700 mm), the white one comes in only 100 percent (70 mm) size.
Both the black and white versions feature multi-coloured Christmas trees on their fronts. Their faces and arms are covered with golden stars.
Santa Claus gets a Halloween twist with this [email protected] Inspired by Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the exclusive figurine sees the fictional character Jack Skellington from the 1993 film as Santa.
It is available in three sizes — 100 percent (70 mm), 400 percent (280 mm) and 1000 percent (700 mm).
