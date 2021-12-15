6 exclusive celebratory Christmas Bearbricks to check out this festive season

Known for its much-loved brand Bearbrick (written as [email protected]), Japanese company MEDICOM TOY has left no stone unturned to create anthropomorphic figures, some of which can become a part of your collection.

Founded by Tatsuhiko Akashi in 2001, he started creating these cute, bear-shaped figurines, which soon took the world by storm. Besides vinyl “basic” toys, the collections now have a varied range of figurines inspired by superheroes, fashion, modern art and much more.

Basically, a Bearbrick toy is like a blank canvas where the creator of the figurine can choose from multiple hues, genres, patterns or just turn it into a regular, cute, bear-shaped figurine.

A glance at these toys will capture your imagination with their craftsmanship and creativity. Available in sizes of 50 percent (35 mm), 70 percent (50 mm), 100 percent (70 mm), 400 percent (280 mm) and 1000 percent (700 mm), you can pick one as per your need and purpose. If you want to go all out and give your living room a unique touch, then the 1000 percent Bearbrick figure is a good choice.

However, some figurines are extremely precious, while others are rare and part of a “secret” collection. In fact, some of them have fetched thousands of dollars at auctions, including Christie’s.

Additionally, Bearbrick has collaborated with renowned entertainment companies, fashion houses and museums, including Disney, Pixar, Chanel, Nike, Hermès, Comme Des Garçons, Phil Frost, Levis and Stüssy and the Van Gogh Museum, to release exclusive collectables.

Here are a few amazing Bearbricks themed on the holiday season. From some featuring a Christmas tree and snowflakes to those inspired by some of the most well-known Disney and Pixar characters, these exclusive Bearbricks will sweep you off your feet.

A look at the six exclusive celebratory Christmas Bearbricks on our wish list this festive season

