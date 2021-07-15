One of the surest paths to financial security and profitable returns is diversifying investments, and the ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) know the art of it.

According to finance professionals, UHNWIs are people or households owning over US$30 million (about RM125.7 million) in liquid assets and sit at the topmost tier in the high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) category. From luxury handbags to developing economies, the UHNWIs have a very strong investment portfolio, and they certainly don’t follow the herd.

While hundreds of thousands around the world would jump on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, the ultra-rich wouldn’t — simply because they can see what ordinary investors cannot. So, here are some tips to diversify your investments like the UHNWIs.

(Main image credit: Jacob Spence/Unsplash)