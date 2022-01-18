Art events to check out in KL this January

Staying in on the weekends can be tempting, but a fun switch to your routine can do some good for the soul. Here’s a list of the most anticipated art events in KL to check out throughout January 2022.

Do you ever feel like you’re in a rut and you need a dose of inspiration? Visiting an art gallery is the best activity to recharge and let those creative juices flow again. While a few of 2021’s exhibitions in KL are bleeding into the new year, there are notable new exhibits worth visiting. Head over to Core Design Gallery for a month-long black and white show featuring nine local artists. Another idea is to drag your best friends along to view the work of late Kok Yew Puah with his ‘Portrait of a Malaysian Artist’ exhibit. For a beautiful curation of local artisanal products, mark your calendars and drop by Kedai KL for a Roaring CNY Bazaar. Stay tuned for more updates.

Here is a list of the best art events in KL to visit in January 2022:

You may like this..

Soya Cincau Extreme by Core Design Gallery

4 January – 4 February 2022. 10 AM – 6 PM (Tuesday to Saturday). Monday & Sunday: closed

Soya Cincau is back with another thrilling thematic black and white exhibition. Formed in 2014, this exhibition by Core Design Gallery shines a light on talented homegrown artists from different backgrounds and art styles. You will uncover figurative and abstract artworks and sculptures associated with the theme.

Kok Yew Puah: Portrait of a Malaysian artist

12 October 2021 – 3 April 2022, Ilham Gallery (Level 5)

Influential artist Kok Yew Puah kicked off his career as a printmaker before partaking in figurative painting. His intelligent portrayal of the country’s social and cultural development in the late ‘80s and ‘90s is what makes his work so revered. From self-portraits to paintings of his family and friends, Puah is adored for his cohesive tales narrated through his work.

Visit the Ilham Gallery here.

Roaring CNY Bazaar

21 – 23 January 2022. 11 AM – 6 PM at Kedai KL

Located in MAHSA Avenue, Kedai KL returns with an exciting bazaar. For those unfamiliar, Kedai is an artisanal marketplace famed for its unique curation of homegrown products. Not only that but local vendors are also located in Kedai if you’re looking for new garments, accessories and bath essentials by Wunderbath. For the Chinese New Year celebration, Kedai is hosting a bazaar titled ‘Roaring CNY Bazaar’ from 11 AM – 6 PM. Keep a look out on their Instagram for more information.

Bakat Muda Sezaman

23 December – 31 March 2022, GMBB

Bakat Muda Sezaman (Young Contemporaries) is a competition hosted by the National Art Gallery to showcase Malaysian artists below 35 years of age. You can check out the talented murals and installations in collaboration with GMBB by these four artists and finalists till 31 March 2022: ‘Solitary Wall’ by Rais Azmi, ‘Alam Maya’ by Nur Fera Ereen, ‘The New Visible Horizon’ by Lim Bo Qiang & Chow Chin Sien and lastly, ‘I don’t really want you to see me, but I still want to show you’ by Chloe Yap. On our checklist? Chloe Yap’s immersive installation.

Head over to the GMBB for more information.

ROAR Together with Tiger Beer

14 January – 20 February 202, Kwai Chai Hong

This Chinese New Year, Tiger is collaborating with various local artists to create exclusive ‘Roar Together’ murals at eight different locations nationwide including Petaling Street’s famed Kwai Chai Hong. From 14 January until 20 February 2022, visitors can view Kwai Chai Hong’s ‘Live Wild & Prosper’ installations by Alice Chang and Odd. Consider it a joyous way to welcome the Year of the Tiger with the perfect Insta-worthy shot.

Special activities along Connection, Pavilion KL are also available from now until 15 February 2022. Fans can join in the fun by viewing specially commissioned Tiger “Roar Together” art installations by three up-and-coming artists of diverse backgrounds, Thomas Powell, Sheena Liam and Pamela Tan.

Hero & Featured image credit: Unsplash/Klaudia Piaskowska

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.