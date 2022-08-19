Art exhibitions and workshops to check out in KL this August 2022

Immerse yourself in some art and culture this August by visiting the latest art events taking place in KL.

It’s time to discover what the city has to offer, and this month’s art events are looking fantastic. In case you haven’t heard, teamLab is holding a special exhibition titled “Resonating Microcosms”, located at Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre. For an eventful yet productive weekend, head to the GMBB and explore your creativity by attending these workshops: Merdeka Paper Flower and ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ Acrylic on canvas workshop by Ismail Baba. Abstract art enthusiasts can drop by Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara to view the finest art pieces by Mueen Saheed.

A list of the best art events and workshops to visit in August 2022:

teamLab presents Resonating Microcosms. 4 August – 30 November 2022.

Central Rooftop Garden (L4). LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre.

Originating from Japan, the renowned art collective TeamLab makes its way to Lalaport BBCC, Kuala Lumpur. “Resonating Microcosms” is held on the rooftop garden, where you will be greeted by a sea of ovoid sculptures. According to the website, the egg-shaped sculptures reflect under the sun and emit a sound tone when it is pushed, blown or hit by the rain. They will also respond to each other, glowing miraculously with the same tone and light colour. In case you didn’t know, the ovoids can change into 61 newly-defined solidified light colours. Be sure to drop by early to avoid the crowd and take note of the time slots below.

Address: 2, Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Schedule: 7.30 PM – 8 PM, 8.10 PM – 8.30 PM, 8.40 PM – 9 PM, 9.10 PM – 9.30 PM and 9.40 – 10 PM.

Free admission.

Mueen Saheed at Sofital Kuala Lumpur Damansara. 1 August – 31 August 2022.

Hailing from Sri Lanka, Mueen Saheed is a celebrated abstract artist and jewellery designer. Before becoming a painter, he kickstarted his journey as a renowned jeweller, where he won multiple awards with his brand, Billari Fine Jewellery. His artworks are a beautiful display of his Sri Lankan heritage, past life in crafting jewellery, history, mysticism and personal philosophies. You can view his incredible work at the hotel’s lobby, Nizza restaurant, Cigar lounge and Clum Millesime.

Address: 6, Jalan Damanlela, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Free admission.

For more information, please call 03-2720-6688.

Merdeka Paper Flower Workshop at GMBB. 20 August 2022.

It’s time to test your skills by crafting the perfect peony bloom using textured crepe paper. As a symbol of love and happiness, the peony flower is adored for its beauty and meaningful expression of goodwill. Located at the Taiwan Reading Corner at the GMBB, the workshop is priced at RM200 per pax and is occurring from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Head over to the website for more info.

Address: No. 2, Jalan Robertson, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

‘Keluarga Malaysia’ Acrylic on canvas workshop by Ismail Baba. GMBB Level 3.3-5.

Adored for his incredible use of naive art (a style that employs childlike simplicity in his technique), Ismail Baba or known as Pak Ma’il will be conducting classes for adults and children on 14 August 2022 from 2.30 PM – 3.30 PM. For a closer look at his eye-catching yet colourful masterpieces, the exhibition will also run from 5 to 31 August 2022.

Head over to the website for more info.

Address: No. 2, Jalan Robertson, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

