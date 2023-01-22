BAFTA 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ gets 14 nominations, Michelle Yeoh up for Best Actress

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is steadily gearing up for its 2023 edition and announced the nominations on 19 January. The nominees were revealed by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh during a live press conference from BAFTA headquarters.

The War drama blockbuster, All Quiet on the Western Front, received 14 nominations, the highest, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once follow with 10.

The 2023 awards season favourites Austin Butler (Elvis) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) are also nominated in Best Actor and Best Actress categories, respectively.

No nomination for RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR failed to get a nomination, after winning big at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. However, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been nominated in the Best Documentary category.

About the 2023 BAFTA film awards ceremony

Actor Richard E. Grant will host the 2023 BAFTA ceremony, to be held on 19 February, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, and BBC One and iPlayer will broadcast it in the UK. The BAFTAs were previously staged at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

A new stream to show what’s going on behind the scenes will be hosted by British presenter Alison Hammond.

The complete list of BAFTA 2023 nominations

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Outstanding British film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best Documentary

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Tár

Triangle Of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best Make Up & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Best Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Best Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Georgia Oakley, Hèlène Sifre – Blue Jean

Marie Lidēn – Electric Malady

Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy – Rebellion

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.