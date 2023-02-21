BAFTA 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ breaks record with 7 big wins

All Quiet on the Western Front was the biggest winner at the 76th British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTA 2023. The German film took home seven awards, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Film Not in the English Language.
With its seven wins, All Quiet on the Western Front broke the record for most BAFTA awards won by a foreign-language film. The previous record holder was the 1988 film Cinema Paradiso, which won five BAFTAs.
The Banshees of Inisherin won the awards for Best Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress, among other honours. Cate Blanchett won the Best Leading Actress award for Tár while Austin Butler was named the Best Leading Actor for his performance as Elvis Presley in Elvis.
Though it was a favourite of many, Everything Everywhere All at Once could win only one award out of its 10 nominations.
BAFTA 2023: Presenters, performances and other highlights
The BAFTA awards were presented at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on 19 February. It was the first time in six years that the prestigious show moved out of Royal Albert Hall. It was also the first time that the final four categories of the show were presented in a live broadcast instead of pre-recorded telecast.
Actor Richard E. Grant hosted the ceremony, which was aired on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK. British presenter Alison Hammond led the BAFTA Backstage Studio, which showed behind the scenes events from the ceremony.
Among the performers were led by Ariana DeBose and singer-songwriter Dylan. Stars who presented the awards were Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julianne Moore, Lashana Lynch, Lily James, Martin Freeman, Rami Malek, Patrick Stewart, Taylor Russell and Troy Kotsur.
Angela Bassett, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Thompson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Henwick, Michelle Yeoh, and fashion designer Vera Wang were also in attendance.
William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales attended the BAFTAs ceremony and met the winners of the night as well as the nominees of the EE Rising Star Award.
Helen Mirren led a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on 8 September 2022. Mirren, who was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) at the Queen’s 2003 Birthday Honours, has won both an Academy Award and a BAFTA for her portrayal of the Queen in The Queen (2006).
The complete list of BAFTA 2023 winners
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Best Leading Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana De Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Director
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Best British Short Film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
Outstanding British film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Best Documentary
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fablemans – Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle Of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Best Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best Make Up & Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
Best Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Best Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl
Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Elvis – Catherine Martin
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Outstanding debut by a British writer, Director or Producer
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Georgia Oakley, Hèlène Sifre – Blue Jean
Marie Lidēn – Electric Malady
Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy – Rebellion
Best Casting
Lucy Pardee, Aftersun
Simon Bär, All Quiet on the Western Front
Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis
Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Pauline Hansson, Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Greig Fraser, The Batman
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Editing
Sven Budelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Matt Villa, Elvis
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Score
Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
