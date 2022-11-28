‘House of the Dragon’ to ‘Severance’: 12 of 2022’s best series to watch

The COVID-19 pandemic has had long-standing effects on entertainment, including the small screen industry for over two years, and therefore 2022 was huge for viewers since many new series, including reality shows were created and new episodes of existing hit dramas were dropped. We were surely spoiled for choice with the different genres that the creators were not afraid to dabble in. A few of the best series to watch from 2022 span across genres including sci-fi, true crime and realistic dramas to romance and fantasy and are available on OTT to pick and choose.
This was a year of some absolutely great television shows and so it is one of the reasons that global ticket sales are still down by 30 per cent from the pre-pandemic days. A lot of content goes straight to a streaming service as viewers are preferring TV and OTT over theatres.
Looking at the several shows that were lapped up by the masses this year, it is safe to claim that there was something for everyone in 2022 — even the most discerning critics of pop culture. And, as we are close to the end of this year, now is a good time to reflect on the viewing choices the binge-watchers have made this year.
While few TV gems including Stranger Things season 4, House Of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power reigned high, some unsung heroes such as the third season of Derry Girls and some surprising smash hits such as The Bear upped the standards for quality content.
Here are some of the best TV shows of 2022
(Main and featured image: Courtesy of IMDb)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.
Jump To / Table of Contents
Created by: Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Winona Ryder
Release Date: 27 May
Episodes: 9
Synopsis: A little boy suddenly disappears, only for his friends to discover a hidden world full of supernatural forces, secrets and a mysterious girl.
Viewership: Season 4 was received very well by the world with over 1.15 billion hours of viewership just a week after Volume 2 of the season was dropped on 1 July.
Awards won: Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Hiro Koda, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series for Craig Henighan and team, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) for Will Files and team, and Outstanding Music Supervision for Nora Felder at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2022.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin
Cast: Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Paddy Considine and Emma D’Arcy
Release Date: 21 August
Episodes: 11
Synopsis: The first season of House of the Dragon revolves around King Viserys I Targaryen’s (Considine) reign around 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). There is an internal conflict in the kingdom as many candidates are vying for the Iron Throne. These events lead up to a civil war.
Viewership: According to Variety, this Game Of Thrones spin-off bagged 9.3 million viewers after the season finale was aired. Its first episode garnered 9.99 million viewers the day it aired on HBO.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet
Cast: Melissa Navia, Anson Mount and Ethan Peck
Release Date: 5 May
Episodes: 10
Synopsis: Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) leads the other members of the U.S.S. Enterprise to discover new worlds in this prequel to the original Star Trek series.
Awards won: Best Streaming Science Fiction Series at Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 2022
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: Quinta Brunson
Cast: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James
Release Date: 21 September
Episodes: 14
Synopsis: The new season of this show centres around a poorly funded Philadelphia school called Willard R. Abbott Elementary School. Janine Teagues (Brunson), who is also the show’s creator, and her team of teachers vow to make a difference.
Viewership: According to Variety, season two of this show enjoyed a viewership of seven million after it was released on several platforms including ABC and Hulu.
Awards won: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series for Wendy O’Brien and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson at Primetime Emmys 2022.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: Dan Erickson
Cast: Adam Scott, Zach Cherry and Britt Lower
Release Date: 18 February
Episodes: 9
Synopsis: Mark (Scott) is promoted to be a team leader at his workplace where the employees’ memories are categorised distinctly between their work and personal life. Story sees a turning point as a mysterious colleague appears suddenly.
Awards won: Outstanding Music Composition for a Series for Theodore Shapiro, Outstanding Main Title Design for Oliver Latta and Teddy Blanks at Primetime Emmy Awards 2022.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: John Hoffman and Steve Martin
Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez
Release Date: 28 June
Episodes: 10
Synopsis: Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez) are passionate about true crime. Soon, fiction becomes a reality as there is a murder in their Upper West Side apartment and they take it upon themselves to investigate it.
Awards won: Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Programme for Curt Beech, Jordan Jacobs and Rich Murray, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Nathan Lane, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation for Lindsey Alvarez and team at Primetime Emmy Awards 2022.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: Dennis Lehane
Cast: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and Greg Kinnear
Release Date: 8 July
Episodes: 6
Synopsis: In this miniseries, James Keene (Egerton) is an inmate sentenced to ten years of imprisonment among the other serial killers. He cracks a deal with the FBI to work with a criminal to confess and help them find the dead bodies of 18 women.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: Christopher Storer
Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri
Release Date: 23 June
Episodes: 9
Synopsis: Title character Carmen Berzatto (White), a dynamic fine dining chef, returns to run his family sandwich shop in Chicago after a family tragedy. He hires Sydney Adamu (Edebiri) a spunky new generation sous chef to get things in order as he works through his mental health and a seemingly rundown business.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: Patrick McKay and John D. Payne
Cast: Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova and Charlie Vickers
Release Date: 1 September
Episodes: 9
Synopsis: A prequel to The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings, this television series deals with the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.
Viewership: According to Nielsen, the show snagged around 1.1 billion viewing minutes after its finale was aired.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: Elizabeth Meriwether
Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews and Michel Gill
Release Date: 3 March
Episodes: 8
Synopsis: This is the real-life story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried), who committed one of the biggest financial frauds in the health industry by duping her investors of billions of dollars by making false claims.
Awards won: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Amanda Seyfried at Primetime Emmy Awards 2022.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: Bisha K. Ali
Cast: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz and Zenobia Shroff
Release Date: 8 June
Episodes: 6
Synopsis: The story is about Kamala Khan (Vellani), a first-generation American, who has a lot of parental pressure to make it big as well as fit seamlessly in her high school, while juggling her newfound superpowers.
Viewership: Forbes reported the viewership of the series to be 775,000 in the first five days of its release. It is also the best-reviewed television series in Disney Plus’s MCU.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)
Created by: Lisa McGee
Cast: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland and Tara Lynne O’Neill
Release Date: 12 April
Episodes: 7
Synopsis: The third and final season of this show focuses on The Troubles of Northern Ireland coming to an end as the girls from Londonderry High School graduate.
(Image: Courtesy of IMDb)