Bling Empire’s Kane Lim reveals his must-have beauty essentials

If you’re a huge Bling Empire fanatic, then you’re already aware of this: Kane Lim has just joined the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin family, and has revealed his two must-have products.

Rihanna has officially welcomed Kane Lim from the Netflix hit show Bling Empire to be her latest Southeast Asian #FentyFace. Speaking of the collaboration, Kane says, “I love that as an Asian man, I’m able to join forces with a brand created by such a strong black woman. I love the significance of that partnership and the strength of that community.”







Bling Empire’s Kane Lim joins Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin

The entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Bling Empire star will be an exclusive ambassador for Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, and will also become the face of a brand new campaign that will debut in Sephora Singapore’s flagship ION Orchard store. It’s a fitting face, given that Kane has openly shared his beauty journey on the show and on social media.

Kane Lim’s beauty must-haves

Of his Fenty must-haves, Kane reveals two big favourites.

The first is the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. “It feels like I’m wearing nothing, like I’m not wearing makeup. I’ve used all kinds of makeup throughout my life and nothing compares to Ease Drop.”

Kane Lim’s second Fenty must-have is the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser SPF 30. “Having an SPF as the first step in my routine is so important! I love Fenty Skin’s Hydra Vizor because not only does it protect my skin on a daily basis to keep it healthy, but it blends so seamlessly with my makeup. I’ve never felt an SPF slide onto my skin and mix so well with foundation before! Such a game changer.”

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.