5 of the most unique bookstores in Malaysia to check out in 2022

Contrary to popular belief, the hobby of reading books is not completely dead.

In fact, interest in reading and book sales increased during the pandemic, as people were staying home more during movement control orders. There have also been a number of new bookstores cropping up in Malaysia in recent years, offering avid readers and book enthusiasts a unique and innovative space to rediscover old classics and pick up new reads.

Enticing bookworms and architectural fans alike, these bookstores offer unique book selections as well as innovative layouts that deter from the usual library shelf format. Not only will you want to spend hours at these stores browsing through the shelves, you’ll also want to take photos for the ‘gram to memorialize your time spent at these spaces.

If you’re looking for a gift for someone or just looking for a fun family day out, these bookstores in Malaysia are worth checking out whether or not you’re an avid reader. Who knows – these spaces are so interesting and engaging that they may even make readers out of those who’ve never finished a book from start to finish in their entire lives.

Here are 5 unique bookstores to visit in Malaysia in 2022:

Tsutaya Books

Image credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Tsutaya Books, known as one of the most beautiful bookstores in Japan, is set to open its very first Southeast Asian store in Pavilion Bukit Jalil soon. It will house not only an expansive bookstore but also a café, specialised merchandise, dedicated space for family-friendly activities, a playground and low bookshelves for children to build positive reading habits. There will also be a vast collection of curated gifts and souvenirs from fine writing stationery, art and crafts, interior decorative items, fragrances and more.

Read more here.

Lit Books

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mylitbooks)

This charming indie bookstore in Petaling Jaya is owned by a Malaysian couple who are ex-journalists. They aim to instil a love of reading for children and adults alike with their carefully curated collection. The bookstore specialises in English literary titles as well as fiction and non-fiction books, classics, contemporary reads and new releases.

Rumah Attap Library & Collective

Image credit: Rumah Attap and Collective, Facebook

Located in the restored Zhongshan Building, this place is much more than a library. It also holds occasional workshops and forums to encourage conversation and critical discussion on important subject matters. The cosy and minimalist space also houses a collection of unique books. According to the Facebook page, “Rumah Attap is both a physical library and an imagined space. On the one hand, it is a space for reading, discussion, publication, workshops and forums. Researchers, artists and the public are also able to exchange books and thoughts related to cultural studies, arts, literature, philosophy and social sciences.”

Book Xcess Gurney Paragon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerri Penaflorida (@fangirl_fail)



If you’re in Penang, this large bookstore should definitely be on your list of places to check out. Housing the tallest and longest bookshelf in Southeast Asia, it has gained a reputation as a must-visit bookstore when you’re visiting the island. The immense space is located on Level 7 and 8 of the iconic Gurney Paragon Mall, offering an amazing view of the ocean from the Café Wolf on the 8th floor.

Book Xcess RexKL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Lam (@mikelam88)



Yes, we’ve got another BookXcess store on this list. There’s no doubt that the Malaysian brand are pioneers in creating innovative spaces for book lovers to explore. Their latest offering recently opened in 2021, RexKL BookXcess is located along Jalan Petaling in the Chinatown area of Kuala Lumpur. Spanning the second floor, it features a maze-like layout, floor to ceiling bookcases, and several reading spaces. Other unique bookstores by BookXcess include their stores in Ipoh and Shah Alam.

Hero image credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Featured image credit: Phil Hearing/Unsplash