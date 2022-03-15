BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert: Highlights and fan reactions

Over three days, BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, performed live in Seoul and the ARMY couldn’t get enough of their favourite Korean singers.

On March 10, 12 and 13 the band treated the fans to many of their hit songs, including “We are Bulletproof: the Eternal”, “BLUE & GREY”, “Fake Love”, “Dynamite”, “Go Go”, “Anpanman”, “Life Goes On”, “HOME, Black Swan” and “IDOL”, during their Permission to Dance Onstage live concert.

Along with the songs, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook delighted fans with some impressive dance moves as well. Known for their style, BTS members were seen wearing coordinated looks from all white to all black outfits.

Here are some photos of BTS Permission to Dance Onstage live concert

Image credit: Handout/BIGHIT MUSIC/AFP

Image credit: Handout/BIGHIT MUSIC/AFP

Image credit: Handout/BIGHIT MUSIC/AFP

Fan reactions

Fans could not help sharing their excitement and reactions about watching their K-pop idols live. Some sharp-eyed fans also noticed new tattoos on 26-year-old Jimin and immediately shared the images on social media.

Another moment that caught the attention of the fans was Jungkook struggling with the button of his blazer. For the the song “Fake love”, all members wore black outfits and looked quite dapper on the stage. At a point during the performance, Jungkook’s blazer button popped open which he kept trying to fix and even succeeded after a few attempts. However, the button opened again and the fans could not hide their amusement.

The ARMY also appreciated the band performing during heavy rain on Day 2. The downpour did not dampen their spirits and BTS performed with full energy.

If you missed the concert or the live viewing, the performance of the 10 March concert will be available for online streaming on 19 March while that of the 13 March concert will be available on 20 March. Both online streams will be held at 10:00 am KST (9:00 am IST). All the details here.

When and where is the next BTS concert?

BTS will be taking the Permission to Dance On Stage concert to Las Vegas in April. The K-pop band will be performin at the Allegiant Stadium on 8, 9, 15 and 16 April. However, the tickets are sold out as per the tweet from the verified ticketing site.

(Main and featured image credit: Handout/BIGHIT MUSIC/AFP)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.