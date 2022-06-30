Cara Delevingne on her new role in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2

Time to put your detective hats on — record-smashing show Only Murders in the Building is back with season 2 to uncover the mysteries of the latest murder at the Arconia, board president Bunny Folger.

First and foremost, the show is welcoming new faces, and this includes Cara Delevingne, who spoke to PrestigeOnline Malaysia in an exclusive interview ahead of the season 2 release.

New additions to the Only Murders in the Building cast

If you’ve been a fan of the show, then you’ll know that season one was sprinkled with amazing cameos, with Jimmy Fallon, Sting, and Jane Lynch making appearances throughout this debut season.

For season two of Only Murders in the Building, multi-hyphenate Shirley MacLaine (who starred as the titular character of the 2008 Coco Chanel), and stand-up comedian Amy Schumer. Details on the former’s role has yet to be released, but we know Amy Schumer will be taking residence in Sting’s former apartment, tempting the fame monster Oliver with her star power.

Cara Delevingne on her role as Alice, confidante to Selena Gomez’s Mabel

Cara Delevingne joins the Only Murders cast.

Last, but not least, the show runner introduces another key character to the roster: Mabel’s love interest, Alice, played by Cara Delevingne. She works at an eccentric art gallery and takes an interest in Mabel’s mural at the Arconia. With all the investigating the main trio will be doing, Alice gives Mabel a sense of normalcy — or so she seems to be.

During an online interview with PrestigeOnline Malaysia, Cara Delevingne revealed that she’s attracted to the role of Alice is because “she’s unhinged, and it’s very fun to play that kind of role.” The star has played a variation of roles, including the lead in Paper Towns, a film that is based on a book by John Green. More recently, Delevingne was in the massively successful film, Suicide Squad, where she took on the role of an ancient sorceress.

Confident, bright, and playful — these are some of the similarities between the fictional character and Delevingne. When detailing further on her role, the actor spoke enthusiastically. “We’re both British and we’re both part of the same community, which I instantly connect with. However, there are also a lot of choices that [Alice] makes that renders her a little bit… untrustworthy.”

Cara’s joining the cast comes as no surprise. Selena Gomez is one of the executive producers of the show, and the two share a 10-year-long friendship. On an interview, Selena spoke fondly of Cara and the tattoo they share. The two even starred in Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video.

When asked about her appearance in a future season of the series (there is no official announcements on season 3 yet), Delevingne gave us a nonchalant “who knows?”.

Recap of season 1 of Only Murders in the Building

Starring Selena Gomez as the seemingly-quiet Mabel Mora, Steve Martin as the semi-retired actor Charles-Haden Savage, and Martin Short as the financially struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam, season one of Only Murders in the Building ended with a horrendous twist, causing the trio to race to unmask the killer.

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Steve Martin as Charles- Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Their endeavours are further complicated by a competing podcast, with a host that is willing to do anything to remain as the top murder mystery podcast producer. The residence of the Arconia, too, doubt Mabel, Oliver and Charles — especially how the three have openly defy Bunny’s rigid rules, and how the iron-fisted board president was antagonistic towards the sensational Only Murders in the Building podcast.

While the homicide remains a mystery, newly-joined cast members are not.

More details on Only Murders in the Building

Season two kicks off today, with episodes 1: Persons of Interest, and 2: Framed available for streaming. Following that are eight more episodes released weekly on Disney+ Hotstar. The finale will air on 23 August 2022.

Watch the trailer below:

All images credit: Disney+ Hotstar