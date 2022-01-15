Choi Min-sik confirmed to star in Disney+ K-drama ‘King of Savvy’

South Korean veteran actor Choi Min-sik will star in the Disney+ eight-part series King of Savvy K-drama, which was earlier titled Casino. A crime action drama, the Korean series is about a casino mogul who takes many risks to get back into the game.

With a budget of 20 billion won (USD 16.7 million) allocated to this project, King of Drama will be written and directed by Kang Yoon-sung, who previously directed the 2017 film The Outlaws. It will be produced by BA Entertainment, C-Jes Entertainment and Arc Media.

The original K-drama is expected to release in 2022 exclusively on the streaming platform. The cast will reportedly include Squid Game stars Heo Sung-tae and Kim Joo-ryung.

Here’s what we know about Disney+ King of Savvy K-drama starring Choi Min-sik

About the show

King of Savvy is different from 2014’s K-drama High School King of Savvy, which starred Lee Min-seok.

The streaming platform describes the series as:

“An Original under the Star banner, a South Korean series going into production is King Of Savvy, a riveting Korean drama about a casino king packed with crime and action. King Of Savvy is an exciting tent-pole project for Disney+ where the star of award-winning neo-noir action thriller Old Boy Choi Min-sik, one of the most successful and admired movie stars in Korea, meets the director of South Korean thriller The Outlaws, Kang Yoon-sung. It is a captivating story about survival, taking risks and getting back into the game.”

Choi Min-sik returns to K-drama after 26 years

While the veteran actor has been active in the film industry, Choi will work on a TV project after MBC’s 1997 drama Love and Separation.

The 59-year-old actor has starred in Forbidden Dream (2019) and Heaven: To the Land of Happiness (2021). He also received critical acclaim for his acting in Oldboy (2003).

Disney on Asian content and collaborations

In a statement, APAC head of content and development of Disney, Jessica Kam-Engle, said: “The response towards our APAC Content Showcase and new titles has been overwhelmingly positive. There is a tremendous appetite globally for high-quality Asian content and original stories with great cultural resonance.”

“We will continue investing in the best content and collaborating with the most sought-after creative talent and storytellers in the region so they can shine on the world stage,” the statement further said.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.