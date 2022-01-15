Choi Min-sik confirmed to star in Disney+ K-drama ‘King of Savvy’

South Korean veteran actor Choi Min-sik will star in the Disney+ eight-part series King of Savvy K-drama, which was earlier titled Casino. A crime action drama, the Korean series is about a casino mogul who takes many risks to get back into the game.
With a budget of 20 billion won (USD 16.7 million) allocated to this project, King of Drama will be written and directed by Kang Yoon-sung, who previously directed the 2017 film The Outlaws. It will be produced by BA Entertainment, C-Jes Entertainment and Arc Media.
The original K-drama is expected to release in 2022 exclusively on the streaming platform. The cast will reportedly include Squid Game stars Heo Sung-tae and Kim Joo-ryung.
Here’s what we know about Disney+ King of Savvy K-drama starring Choi Min-sik
About the show
King of Savvy is different from 2014’s K-drama High School King of Savvy, which starred Lee Min-seok.
The streaming platform describes the series as:
“An Original under the Star banner, a South Korean series going into production is King Of Savvy, a riveting Korean drama about a casino king packed with crime and action. King Of Savvy is an exciting tent-pole project for Disney+ where the star of award-winning neo-noir action thriller Old Boy Choi Min-sik, one of the most successful and admired movie stars in Korea, meets the director of South Korean thriller The Outlaws, Kang Yoon-sung. It is a captivating story about survival, taking risks and getting back into the game.”
Choi Min-sik returns to K-drama after 26 years
While the veteran actor has been active in the film industry, Choi will work on a TV project after MBC’s 1997 drama Love and Separation.
The 59-year-old actor has starred in Forbidden Dream (2019) and Heaven: To the Land of Happiness (2021). He also received critical acclaim for his acting in Oldboy (2003).
#ChoiMinsik, one of the most successful movie stars in Korea, has officially signed on to star in the #DisneyPlus original series, “#KingofSavvy,” previously reported to be titled, “Casino.”https://t.co/bNA8hQFD03
— The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) January 10, 2022
Disney on Asian content and collaborations
In a statement, APAC head of content and development of Disney, Jessica Kam-Engle, said: “The response towards our APAC Content Showcase and new titles has been overwhelmingly positive. There is a tremendous appetite globally for high-quality Asian content and original stories with great cultural resonance.”
“We will continue investing in the best content and collaborating with the most sought-after creative talent and storytellers in the region so they can shine on the world stage,” the statement further said.
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.