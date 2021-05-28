“I came to Paris in the spring of 1955 to find the answer to a profound aspiration. I had to discover my own way, through my knowledge and practice of Western painting,” said late Chinese master artist Chu Teh-Chun about his long career between France and China.

Chu, widely considered one of the most significant modern and contemporary Chinese artists, started his career at the prestigious Hangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in the 1930s and eventually moved to Paris in 1955. Throughout the 20th century, his abstract paintings were exhibited all over the world, charming critics and art lovers with his ingenious blend of Chinese and French cultural elements and symbols.

Chu Teh-Chun, Untitled, 1981.

In 2020, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Franco-Chinese artist’s birth, Fondation Chu Teh-Chun collaborated with director Christophe Fonseca on a documentary film that traces Chu’s personal and artistic journey from a turmoil-ridden China at the beginning of 20th century to his rise and recognition in France.

We recently caught up with Yvon Chu, the artist’s son and director of Fondation Chu Teh-Chun, to talk about the film and preserving the legacy of his father.