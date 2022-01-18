Curious to know which are the most followed Instagram accounts in the world right now?

We all agree that Instagram is one of the most influential social media platforms where millions log in on a daily basis to get their lowdown on what’s trending.

For celebrities, it offers a unique platform to connect with their audience through glimpses of their private lives and voice their opinions on issues.

We’ve rounded up the top 10, with a special mention of the most popular accounts in Asia.

10 most followed Instagram accounts in the world, as of January, 2022

1. Instagram (@instagram). Followers: 461M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)

Yes, the official handle of Instagram itself comes out tops among the most-followed accounts on the platform, boasting over 461 million followers going into 2022. Of its 7,000-plus posts, the most recent feature a spectrum of the platform’s popular, creative or what it deems attention-worthy creators, such as “casually cute tomboy” Shy (@sl33zyskiz) above, actress Rachel Zegler, Insta-famous mini-pig Pua or Lisa of BLACKPINK herself.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano). Followers: 390M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a great couple of years. Since making his grand comeback to Manchester United, Ronaldo’s star (and following) have both continued to rise. The first individual to reach 200 million followers on the platform, he should be crossing that 400 million mark any time now.

3. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner). Followers: 301M

Despite just falling behind Leo Messi in the most followed category near the end of 2021, the woman behind Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, Kylie Baby and more reclaimed her number three spot, and was also the first woman to break 300 million followers on the app. She’s also still the most-followed woman in the world, so don’t get too comfortable, Ronaldo. The race to 500 million is on.

Image: Courtesy Kylie Cosmetics

4. Lionel Messi (@leomessi). Followers: 300M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Another entry in football’s G.O.A.T. conversation, one of Ronaldo’s biggest rivals in the football would happens to be one of CR7’s biggest on the ‘Gram, as well. Breaking the 300 million mark himself going into 2022, the Argentine forward has proven himself quite adept at the social media game, going neck-and-neck with Kylie Jenner for that #3 spot.

5. Dwayne Johnson (@therock). Followers: 290M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

In another neck-and-neck battle for Instagram dominance, The People’s Champ and Ariana Grande continue battling it out for the 5th most-followed spot, seemingly changing positions every few weeks or so. Currently, it goes to Hollywood movie star, tequila mogul, future presidential candidate and former WWE champion The Rock, who has built his ever-increasing following with a candid look inside his life and by offering an endless supply of workout and lifestyle motivation.

6. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande). Followers: 290M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Who doesn’t want to follow Ariana Grande? The Grammy-winning singer and coach on The Voice has had an eventful few years that have kept people paying attention. Grande became the most followed musician on the platform in 2019, and with a feed filled with teasers of what’s to come (and the occasional look back at what got her there), she doesn’t appear to be giving up that title any time soon.

7. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez). Followers: 289M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez’s feed is an interesting mix of notes about her human rights activism, beauty brand Rare, her work in film and music, a creative side (such as her many beautiful shoot images), and the many things she’s so passionate about. Of late, she’s also been using her platform to talk about mental health, citing her own ups and downs and encouraging followers to educate themselves on the importance of mental fitness.

8. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian). Followers: 279M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Despite being one of the most famous faces in the world, Kim has only grown more interesting in her post-Kanye West life, and it’s no surprise to see Kim Kardashian in the top ten. While Keeping Up with the Kardashians may have said farewell after 20 seasons, Kim continues to stay in the headlines, with no sign of slowing down. And with a new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show in the works, we’ll still be seeing plenty of Kim for a long time to come.

9. Beyoncé (@beyonce). Followers: 232M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Still flawless after all this time, there will only ever be one Beyoncé. The singer-actress-songwriter-producer-dancer-businesswoman-director-and-more changed the way artists release albums forever with Lemonade, and Queen Bey has found a way to toe the line between larger-than-life superstardom while still giving us the occasional intimate glimpse into her and her family’s world through social media.

10. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber). Followers: 216M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The Canadian singer-songwriter’s Instagram feed has seen quite a transformation over the last few years. His journey from a teen sensation to troubled youngster and eventually growing into a deeply spiritual and religious personality has been well documented on his account. His posts generally feature him honing his skills as a performer, a few uplifting quotes, and adorable pictures with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Here’s a little peek at five of the most followed Instagram accounts in Asia right now –

Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli). Followers: 179M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The Indian cricket captain is currently the most followed Asian on Instagram. With several fan Instagram accounts in his name also boasting a large following, Kohli is able to mobilise his sizeable audience into action when he posts motivational stories that go viral. He generally likes to keep things light and fun on his profile, posting videos and pictures with his actress wife Anushka Sharma, and fellow cricketers and friends.

Prilly Latuconsina (@prillylatuconsina96). Followers: 45.4M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prilly Latuconsina (@prillylatuconsina96)

The popular actress, singer, author and entrepreneur is the most followed person on Instagram in Indonesia. Her account has 6,151 posts that give followers a glimpse into her life – from relaxing on beach vacations and eating delicious food, to sharing previews of her latest work.

Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith). Followers: 17.5M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

Adorable photos of her daughter Dahlia are the highlight of the Filipino celebrity’s account. We also get glimpses of her travels, various promotions, and her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Curtis is an actress who is known for films such as Baler (2008), No Other Woman (2011) and A Secret Affair (2012).

Supassra Thanachat (@supassra_sp). Followers: 9.2M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supassara. (@supassra_sp)

Actor and Youtuber Supassara, also known by her nickname Kao, is Thailand’s most followed celebrity. Her account is a vibrant and lively collection of images and videos from her travels. Our pick? The breath-taking shots of marine life from her most recent trip to Bida Nai.

Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor (@neelofa). Followers: 8.6M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelofa (@neelofa)

Named as part of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Asia in 2017, the founder of hijab and lifestyle brand Naelofar is the most followed celebrity in Malaysia. Her feed predominantly features products from her brand, several collaborations and professional engagements. In 2020, following her brother’s marriage, she took a decision to wear the niqab — an Islamic clothing that covers the entire face except the eyes. Her decision was welcomed by her mother as well as her followers.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Featured and hero image: Courtesy Kylie Cosmetics