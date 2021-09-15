BBC Earth’s new nature documentary series ‘Eden: Untamed Planet’ will whisk you away to Earth’s few remaining untouched lands. The series premieres this week with a trip deep into the rainforests of Borneo, 130 million years old and one of the most biodiverse places on the planet.

‘Eden: Untamed Planet’ is an invitation to slip away to exotic locales. Each episode wanders into a different part of Earth that has remained largely untouched by man. Away from destruction, these beautiful places are brimming with unique ecosystems and sights more majestic than anything and anywhere you’ve seen before. Hence the name of the series, an ode to Earth’s own Eden.

The series is narrated by award-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter, who takes viewers to the far corners of the planet for a closer look at nature in its purest and majestic form. As man get closer to these fragile lands, threatening its unspoilt beauty, the documentary sets out to reveal each Eden’s captivating stories. Other episodes explore the Namibia Desert, Patagonia, and more.

In its very first episode, BBC Earth travels to the lush rainforests of Borneo, and we had the privilege of speaking to the director and producer of ‘Eden: Untamed Planet’, Ingrid Kvale. Here, she shares her experience exploring one of the most beautiful places on Earth.