Emily in Paris Season 2 is coming in haute! Here’s everything we already know about the highly anticipated second season.

If you’re a fan of Emily in Paris, we have some good news for you. On 18 November, Netflix released the first official trailer of the second season of the series created by Darren Star, which shows the twenty-something, ambitious American woman thriving in the City of Lights, struggling to adapt to the sophistication and mannerisms of high-society Paris.

What does the Emily in Paris Season 2 trailer reveal?

While the teaser of season 2, which was released last month, showed Emily (Lily Collins) on a vacation of sorts in Saint-Tropez, the trailer gives a glimpse into how she is struggling to make decisions after knowing that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) is staying back in Paris. We’ll see how Emily manages her relation with the sexy chef and her friend Camille (Camille Razat), who is also Gabriel’s girlfriend.

With all the drama in her life, we hear Sophie telling Emily that she is “getting more French by the day.” We cannot wait to find out if this is true or not.

Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/© 2020 Netflix, Inc./IMDb

The cast of Emily in Paris Season 2

Viewers of the upcoming season of Emily in Paris will see a few new faces, including Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard.

Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh and William Abadie are back as the main characters.

Image credit: Carole Bethuel/Netflix/© 2020 Netflix, Inc./IMDb

The upcoming season is set to hit your TV screens on 22 December this year. This is a Christmas gift we didn’t know we needed!

The renewal of the series was announced in September in a unique way with Emily’s fictional boss Sylvie Grateau addressing a letter to her to stay back.

Part of the letter said: “Nous sommes désolées! We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time. Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir. Call it Bonne chance, or American ingenuity – I’m leaning towards the former – her results are impressive.”

Image credit: IMDb

Recap of Emily in Paris Season 1

The Netflix show follows Emily who has taken up a job as the marketing executive in Paris but is caught unawares by the cultural shift in both personal and professional life.

Hired to provide Savoir an American perspective on things, Emily runs around Paris clicking selfies, having awkward moments, making new friends and “juggling plumbing problems, language lessons and disagreeable co-workers.”

The season closes with Emily sharing a night of passion with her neighbour and chef Gabriel, who was supposed to move to Normandy the next day. He also has a girlfriend who Emily has become friends with. Towards the last episode, we find out that Gabriel is staying back after finding an investor for his restaurant in Paris.

Fashion takes centre stage in the show as designer Pat Fields helms the phenomenal clothing line for Emily, her boss Sylvie Grateux (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), her friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and her colleague Julien (Samuel Arnold). Fields is the costume designer for the second season too.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.