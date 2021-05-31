Hauser & Wirth’s First Global CEO Ewan Venters on the art gallery’s sustainable agenda

You joined the gallery during the pandemic, a very difficult time for the art world and the world in general. What are some of the biggest challenges you had to face and some of the strategies you have implemented?

Because of my relationship with Iwan and Manuela Wirth, I’ve been working with them for two or three years even if I wasn’t the CEO during the whole of 2020, I was speaking to them almost every day, sharing thoughts and experiences about what needed to be done. 2020 was a remarkable year for the gallery to do two things: first, to recognise the power of the team on a global basis. In fact, quite quickly, everyone realised that the only way the organisation was going to survive and prosper, was to think about the business as one; number two was to pivot into a digital environment and leveraged the digital tools. There’s a team called the art lab team with developers, user experience experts, designers and programmers and they are very much constantly looking at the digital execution of the business. For example, Hauser & Wirth put together a really strong VR and AR experience, with visitors from all over the world having access to shows. It was fascinating to see the response of the media because journalists started to review a digital show. 2020 was all about engaging with our audience using digital platforms.

One of the earliest decisions I took, thanks to my experience from retail, was to give importance to the whole sustainability agenda, to make sure that the art community, collectors and the artists themselves would become increasingly more interested and more compelled to play their part in reducing carbon emissions. I feel very passionately about it.

That’s why I appointed a global head of environmental sustainability. We’re probably the only gallery in the world today that has a dedicated director responsible for our carbon footprints. And we’ve made a very clear statement to reduce them by 50% by 2030. I think I would have done it at some point anyway, but we accelerated the process and created that position within a few weeks of joining because it felt like a really important thing in a post academic world.