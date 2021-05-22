“I don’t make environmental art and I think it’ll be very fake of me to claim that” says Hong Kong artist Leelee Chan

It was September 2020 when Hong Kong-based artist Leelee Chan, who’s represented by Capsule Shanghai, set off on her well-deserved BMW Art Journey across Europe, where she was researching past and future materials for her latest showcase. Needless to say, it wasn’t the most ideal of times, seeing that the world was still deep in the clutches of the pandemic.

Chan admits to not knowing what to expect, saying that she worried that people wouldn’t want to approach a lone Asian woman in a foreign country, interested in the dying crafts of iron forgery or copper-making.

“What’s so meaningful about this journey is also impossible during Covid because a journey about materials is also very tactile. It’ something I can’t do virtually. It was also about encounters,” she drifts off with a laugh. “I didn’t know what to expect but I was very lucky.”

Artist Leelee Chan

Europe is only the first leg of her journey, and she still plans to visit Mexico and Japan when the opportunity comes along. But still, her first journey proved fruitful, with encounters in a marble quarry in Carrara, to copper mining in Agnone in Italy, and learning about making future cars and future concrete in Germany and Switzerland respectively.

Chan, whose approach to art has always been very process-based, builds her sculptures around found objects in her environment, proverbial trash that she’s picked up and turned into new art with a new identity. But, Chan insists, she’s not recycling. She hates being labelled as upcycling art.

We paid the BMW Art Journey 2020 winner a visit to her studio to learn more about her journey and the inspiration behind her Pallet in Repose sculpture series. Her works are currently displayed at Capsule Shanghai’s booth at Art Basel Hong Kong, as well as at the BMW Showroom.