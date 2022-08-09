How Gallery Gerimis is celebrating the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

This International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, we take a look at Gallery Gerimis in Kuala Lumpur.

Gallery Gerimis, recently opened in November 2021, is a space dedicated purely to indigenous arts and culture, featuring works from Orang Asli artists and artisans, as well as stories from their archives.

The Gallery is located inside and supported by GMBB, a unique creative community mall with a focus on exploring arts, culture, heritage and creative retail in Kuala Lumpur.

More than just a gallery or museum, the team behind Gallery Gerimis aims to reconnect the community with indigenous peoples and understand their ways of life better, from the richness of the arts, culture, and traditions that are closely connected with the land. The Gallery also serves as a hub for knowledge-sharing, discourse, and resources, and a space to foster collaboration between artisans, scientists, activists, citizens, and thinkers of all walks of life.

During the year, there are regular exhibitions, workshops, tours, and cultural events that provide insight to visitors into the history of the indigenous peoples. Spanning a number of areas from gastronomy to performance art to fashion, there are a plethora of interesting and fun activities that visitors of all ages can enjoy at Gallery Gerimis.

Interested to immerse yourself in the indigenous culture? There’s also an eco-tourism focus at the Gallery where interested visitors can book a trip to the ITAH campsite, located among the hills of Banjaran Titwangsa.











We recently spoke to Wendi Sia, Project Director of Gallery Gerimis, on how the Gallery is celebrating the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (August 9) this August 2022. She also enlightened us on how it aims to leave an impact on visitors, and what is coming up on the horizon.

Wendi Sia, Project Director at Gallery Gerimis

