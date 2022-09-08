International Literacy Day 2022: 7 award-winning books penned by Malaysian authors

In celebration of International Literacy Day 2022, we shine a light on seven award-winning books written by local authors who are bright minds of the Malaysian literary landscape.

In a recent interview with Her Royal Highness Tengku Zatashah, she agrees that Malaysia is indeed home to some serious writing savants. In fact, some of the books listed in this compilation are actually authored by some of Her Royal Highness’s favourite local writers.

Apart from getting royal endorsements, these written works are also recognised internationally for their incredible storyline and revelatory aspect (for some). Whether you’re already an avid reader or new to the pastime, it’s fair to say that these award-winning books by Malaysian authors will make for great page-turners.

To discover top book finds from Malaysia, read on.

From the much anticipated The Accidental Malay to the must-read The Sum of Our Follies, these are the top award-winning books by authors in Malaysia authors:

The Sum of Our Follies by Shih-Li Kow

Image credit: Goodreads

Genre: Contemporary fiction

Year of publication: 2014

Won France’s Prix du Premier Roman Etranger.

The Sum of Our Follies is the story of characters living in a backwater town, Lubok Sayong, in an Asian country with no claim to fame apart from its annual floods, a dubious legend, and general mediocrity.

Had the forefathers of Lubok Sayong been prescient enough to leave behind some physical evidence to support its legend, even if romanticised with half-truths and superstitions, travel guidebooks today would have listed Lubok Sayong in their itineraries.

shop here

How the Man in Green Saved Pahang, and Possibly the World by Joshua Kam

Image credit: Goodreads

Genre: Fantasy

Year of publication: 2020

Won the 2020 Epigram Books Fiction Prize.

When a renegade prophet vanishes in a cloud of pigeons in Kuala Lumpur, chorister and first witness Gabriel finds himself press-ganged into a wild road trip down the Malaysian coast. Meanwhile, in a sleepy town by the sea, Lydia traces the links between her late grandaunt’s eccentric lover and her involvement in the Communist Emergency. As they encounter serpents, Sufi saints, and plainclothes gods, they must grapple with the theologies and histories they once trusted.

shop here

The Accidental Malay by Karina Bahrin

Image credit: Goodreads

Genre: Contemporary fiction

Year of publication: 2022

Won the 2022 Epigram Books Fiction Prize.

As far as Malaysian books go, this is one of the latest best. The novel follows Jasmine Leong, who endeavours to become the next CEO of Phoenix, her family’s billion-ringgit company — known especially for its bak kwa.

However, as fate would have it, she discovers a new part of her identity: she is actually a Malay Muslim. This new facet threatens to disrupt her life and ambitions. The novel then examines the human cost of a country’s racial policies and paints a picture of a woman unwilling to accept what was designated for her.

shop here

The Weight of Our Sky by Hanna Alkaf

Image credit: Goodreads

Genre: Young adult

Year of publication: 2019

Won the American Freeman Book Awards.

A trip to the movies after school turns into a nightmare when the city erupts into violent race riots between the Chinese and the Malay. When gangsters come into the theatre and hold movie-goers hostage, Mel, a Malay, is saved by a Chinese woman but has to leave her best friend behind to die.

On their journey through town, Mel sees for herself the devastation caused by the riots. In her village, a neighbour tells her that her mother, a nurse, was called in to help with the many bodies piling up at the hospital. Mel must survive on her own, with the help of a few kind strangers, until she finds her mother. But the djinn in her mind threatens her ability to cope.

shop here

Lake Like a Mirror by Ho Sok Fong

Image credit: Goodreads

Genre: Fantasy

Year of publication: 2014

Shortlisted for Britain’s 2020 Warwick Prize for Women in Translation.

This book from Malaysia simply must be on your to-read list. It is a scintillating exploration of the lives of women buffeted by powers beyond their control. Squeezing themselves between the gaps of rabid urbanisation, patriarchal structures, and a theocratic government, these women find their lives twisted in disturbing ways.

The author draws her readers into an atmospheric world of naked sleepwalkers in a rehabilitation centre for wayward Muslims, mysterious wooden boxes, gossip in unlicensed hairdressers, hotels with amnesiac guests ― a world that is populated with the ghosts of unsaid words, unmanaged desires, and uncertain statuses, surreal and utterly true.

shop here

The Way Through the Woods: Of Mushrooms and Mourning by Long Litt Woon

Image credit: Goodreads

Genre: Memoir

Year of publication: 2017

Longlisted for Britain’s 2020 Warwick Prize for Women in Translation.

On the hunt for books from Malaysia? The Way Through the Woods tells the story of two parallel journeys: an inner one, through the landscape of mourning, and an outer one, into the fascinating realm of mushrooms — resilient, adaptable, dizzyingly diverse, and essential to nature’s cycles of death and rebirth.

shop here

Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho

Image credit: Goodreads

Genre: Historical fantasy

Year of publication: 2015

Won Britain’s Fantasy Award for Best Newcomer.

At his wit’s end, Zacharias Wythe, freed slave, eminently proficient magician, and Sorcerer Royal of the Unnatural Philosophers —one of the most respected organizations throughout all of Britain— ventures to the border of Fairyland to discover why England’s magical stocks are drying up.

But when his adventure brings him in contact with a most unusual comrade, a woman with immense power and an unfathomable gift, he sets on a path which will alter the nature of sorcery in all of Britain and beyond.

shop here

Featured and hero image credit: Unsplash