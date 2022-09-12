GMBB is a creative community mall in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur that believes in doing #MoreTogether with creatives, artists, artisans, and entrepreneurs.
With a focus on diversity, GMBB aims to attract and cultivate arts and culture from different communities. Featuring a gradually growing batik enclave in the heart of KL, a bookstore dedicated to local picture books, and a number of unique galleries, GMBB also regularly hosts various activities such as workshops, exhibitions, screenings, and performances.
As an enterprising hub, they aspire to make more collaborative efforts while driving cultural and artistic appreciation for all things in various forms. This is evident in its tenancy mix with renowned organisations, museums, and brands such as Galeri Seri Endon, Gallery Gerimis, Tinoti Crafts, and The Museum of Picture Book Art which champions the efforts of the local artisan community.
GMBB is the perfect destination for exploring arts, culture, heritage, and creative retail in Kuala Lumpur for children and adults alike. If you want to support creative artisans and learn more about local arts, this is one of the best places to go in the city.
There’s something for everyone here. At GMBB, you’ll find a diverse mix of local Malaysian creatives, artists, and artisans selling their works and services. There are also a number of events throughout the year, from performances, workshops, festivals and fairs, fashion shows, talks and forums, film screenings, exhibitions, launches, and more.
Budding business owners in creative and cultural arts can also open a retail space or office here, or organize events at GMBB. The team is always happy to connect with the creative arts community so don’t hesitate to get in touch if you’re interested in collaborating.
Prestige recently held an exclusive interview with Lim Ying Xian, Curator of GMBB, on why art and culture are important for the community, and how the team aspires to grow this niche market moving forward:
GMBB is a creative community mall that focuses on arts, culture, heritage and anything creative or innovative. What we have often discovered however, is that the common preconception at large is that art is often associated only with art galleries.
One of the goals that GMBB hopes to achieve (and what we feel sets us apart) is for people to see that art is in everything around them. The art in our stories, our history, our words, from street art, fine art, art in the clothes we wear, art is in everything around us. We hope that by doing this, we will be able to create more demand for local artisanal and cultural products whilst providing a platform for more artists, artisans and creatives to showcase their talent and diversity to the public.
In addition to that, as an ecosystem of many sub-ecosystems, our space of over 100,000 sqft of lettable area gives us the capacity to be accommodating to more diversity than most other spaces. We also provide facilities like our shared spaces that is open to both the community within the building and the public, where we encourage the sharing of resources and for those within our community to leverage on each other’s expertise to #makeMore together.
As a brand, GMBB is always looking for openness and accessibility, both towards the community and the public at large. All these and more, are what drives us and makes GMBB unique.
We try to attract different crowds depending on the different types of retail, exhibitions, and events that we have.
By having something that appeals to those looking for something traditional, something modern, or even something in between, we are likely to attract different crowds who are potential new audiences with a high chance of being interested in the other businesses and events in our space.
And by constantly reaching out to more and more targeted audiences like these, we believe that we will be able to grow this niche market segment #MoreTogether with our community.
It’s still too soon to say but we have seen an increasing number of collaborations within GMBB with different tenants of our community leveraging on each other’s expertise.
The journey of an entrepreneur is not an easy one, and we feel that there is so much value is sharing knowledge and resources with each other, so that the community can grow more effectively and more impactfully together.
But another reason why we believe in the power of community – in the importance of a thriving ecosystem and the strength of shared resources – is because of the success we have witnessed in our sister company, wholesale city GM Klang.
GM Klang is a thriving ecosystem that has grown a whole new generation of successful wholesale entrepreneurs and while it will take time, we believe that the same can be done here in GMBB.
It has been highly positive, with many visitors telling us that they are always discovering something new. This is great feedback for us and we hope that they will continue to be curious and to being open to exploring more about these individual communities and many other communities all across Malaysia.
GMBB regularly organises many different programmes targeting youth and children from different backgrounds because arts and culture education needs to be ingrained from young. We have also readily welcomed many graduation showcases and exhibitions in GMBB, and worked together with multiple schools and universities to provide special guided tours of GMBB and its community.
One of our most recent collaborations is with the UiTM faculty of Communications & Media Studies where we provide practical field experience to students of the Creative Advertising module by being their “clients”.
The biggest supporters of GMBB are our community. By community, we do not just mean our existing community of tenants, but our extended community of long- term, past and/or returning collaborators. That’s why community is one of our three main brand values, the other two being passion and enterprise.
All images credit: GMBB