GMBB is a creative community mall in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur that believes in doing #MoreTogether with creatives, artists, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

With a focus on diversity, GMBB aims to attract and cultivate arts and culture from different communities. Featuring a gradually growing batik enclave in the heart of KL, a bookstore dedicated to local picture books, and a number of unique galleries, GMBB also regularly hosts various activities such as workshops, exhibitions, screenings, and performances.







As an enterprising hub, they aspire to make more collaborative efforts while driving cultural and artistic appreciation for all things in various forms. This is evident in its tenancy mix with renowned organisations, museums, and brands such as Galeri Seri Endon, Gallery Gerimis, Tinoti Crafts, and The Museum of Picture Book Art which champions the efforts of the local artisan community.

GMBB is the perfect destination for exploring arts, culture, heritage, and creative retail in Kuala Lumpur for children and adults alike. If you want to support creative artisans and learn more about local arts, this is one of the best places to go in the city.

There’s something for everyone here. At GMBB, you’ll find a diverse mix of local Malaysian creatives, artists, and artisans selling their works and services. There are also a number of events throughout the year, from performances, workshops, festivals and fairs, fashion shows, talks and forums, film screenings, exhibitions, launches, and more.

Budding business owners in creative and cultural arts can also open a retail space or office here, or organize events at GMBB. The team is always happy to connect with the creative arts community so don’t hesitate to get in touch if you’re interested in collaborating.

Lim Ying Xian, Curator at GMBB. Image credit: Azul Adnan

Prestige recently held an exclusive interview with Lim Ying Xian, Curator of GMBB, on why art and culture are important for the community, and how the team aspires to grow this niche market moving forward: