Art exhibitions and cultural events to check out this September in KL

If you’re looking for something to do this Malaysia Day long weekend, why not immerse in some art and culture? After all, KL is home to some of the best art galleries and exhibitions in the country.

Batik lovers can enjoy an artistic curation of the traditional technique by the talented Raja Permaisuri Agong and other artists. If you missed the announcement, it’s still not too late to head over to Lalaport BBCC to experience teamLab’s ‘Resonating Microcosm’ exhibition.

Here are some art exhibitions and cultural events to check out this Malaysia Day and September in KL:

Synthesis: Love, Dreams & Hope at Galeri Prima

1 August to 18 September 2022.

If you’re into the batik craft, head to Galeri Prima for the Synthesis: Love, Dreams and Hope exhibition this month. The gallery will feature hand-painted batik fabrics created by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah alongside 40 other batik pieces by established and emerging artists. In addition, this showcase also highlights some of the oldest traditional batik-making techniques in Malaysia by the Majesty herself.

Address: Galeri Prima, Balai Berita, Jalan Riong, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 10 AM – 6 PM

Royal Floria Putrajaya 2022

Located in Putrajaya, the annual flower and garden festival returns for its 12th edition. Themed ‘Great Floria’, the festival features a magical display of approximately 10,000 orchid plants and 400,000 other various blooms and ornamental plants. Open from 9 AM to 10 PM, the event highlights the stunning collection of 300 orchids at the “Wall of Orchids” and the 10 iron tunnel-shaped structures from the “Oncidium Tunnel”. While you’re there, don’t skip a visit to the Keluarga Malaysia Garden, where the concept is adapted through three values: inclusivity, togetherness and gratitude.

Royal Floria Putrajaya is open now till 6 September 2022.

Address: Anjung Floria, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Presint 4, 62000 Putrajaya, Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya

Price: RM15 (adults) and RM5 (senior citizens and children)

teamLab presents Resonating Microcosms. 4 August – 30 November 2022.

Central Rooftop Garden (L4). LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre.

Originating from Japan, the renowned art collective TeamLab makes its way to Lalaport BBCC, Kuala Lumpur. “Resonating Microcosms” is held on the rooftop garden, where you will be greeted by a sea of ovoid sculptures. According to the website, the egg-shaped sculptures reflect under the sun and emit a sound ten it is pushed, blown or hit by the rain. They will also respond to each other, glowing miraculously with the same tone and light. In case you didn’t know, the ovoids can change into 61 newly-defined solidified light colours. Be sure to drop by early to avoid the crowd, and take note of the time slots below.

Address: 2, Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Schedule: 7.30 PM – 8 PM, 8.10 PM – 8.30 PM, 8.40 PM – 9 PM, 9.10 PM – 9.30 PM and 9.40 – 10 PM.

Free admission.

Masters of Disguise

2 July 2022 to 15 January 2023 | 3rd Floor, GMBB.

Famed for his fantastic wildlife photography, biologist-turned-photographer Chien C Lee is back to debut his work on the art of deceit in nature. After the astounding success surrounding Chien’s exhibition “Borneo’s Tree of Life”, the photographer showcases his memorable adventures across four continents over the past 25 years. The “Masters of Disguise” exhibition features his memorable encounters with various species by exploring the tropical rainforests. Drop by and be captivated by the interactive show featuring more than 60 photographs, accompanied by exciting tales, scents by OLFAC3 Perfumes and rainforest sounds recorded by Chien.

The exhibition will be displayed at GMBB’s Darkroom Gallery from 2 July 2022 to 15 January 2023. Admission is free.

Address: No. 2, Jalan Robertson, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 6 PM

Dia Guild’s “Inclusive Luxury” pop-up

16 September to 25 September 2022 | The Starhill’s Entrance Foyer

Fashion meets art at the “Inclusive Luxury” pop-up by Dia Guild that explores how the luxury sector’s mindset is shifting beyond its previous defining factors of exclusivity, price, and shared symbols of wealth and success.

Here, you can check out a curated selection of Dia Guild’s local and regional brands, which people can shop from in person while also learning how these independent businesses are striving to make luxury fashion more inclusive. Entertaining activities such as music and poetry will also be available during the pop-up.

There will also be a special highlight panel discussion with Neil Felipp, an award-winning designer from the Philippines, to explore fashion storytelling.

Address: The Starhill, 181, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM