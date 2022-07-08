Malaysian film ‘Stone Turtle’ is set to compete at Swiss film fest

Malaysian film Stone Turtle has been selected to compete at the 75th edition of the prestigious Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland this August.

Competing in the Concorso Internazionale, it will be the first Malay language film to be in the running in the main category. With local actor Bront Palarae (The Bridge, Ola Bola) and Indonesian actress Asmara Abigail (A World Without), the film will have its world premiere at the festival.

The dramatic thriller is a mix of live action and animation, and filmmaker Woo Ming Jin (KL Zombi) collaborated with a prominent British animator who has worked with the world-renowned Studio Ghibli to bring Stone Turtle to life.

The film is a Malaysian-Indonesian time-travelling tale of a woman living in the Peninsular Malaysian east coast, who gets entangled with a man in a dangerous dance of duplicity and deception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bront Palarae (@bront_palarae)

The film isn’t the only one competing for a gong — the two leads are also in the running for Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the eleven-day-long festival. Woo himself is gunning for the Best Director and the coveted Golden Leopard award, the top prize at the Locarno International Festival.

This Greenlight Production film also features performances from Amerul Affendi (Prebet Sapu, otherwise known as Hail, Driver!), Maisarah Mazlan, Samara Kenzo, and Alison Khor. Filming took place in Terengganu this year in January, and the production wrapped up filming in the same month.

“We made this film with some of the great talents from different countries, and to preserve some of the memories of our long forgotten folklore,” said Woo.

The Locarno Film Festival is considered as one of the biggest international film festivals globally. Stone Turtle will be getting its screen time at the renowned Piazza Grande Locarno, which can house up to 8,000 viewers. The festival itself is set to take place from 3 to 13 August, and the film stars as well as its directors are expected to make their appearances at the festival.

Featured and hero images credit: Greenlight Pictures/Facebook