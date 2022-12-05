Prestige Planner: Things to do in KL and PJ this December 2022

The year is coming to an end, and this month is always packed with events and pop-ups for the ultimate festive experience. Grab your family and friends (and your camera, of course) and check out these fun things to do in KL for December 2022.

Across town, many local hotspots are dressed up to prepare for Christmas and the New Year—and we’re not just talking about malls. Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) has brewed up a Christmas extravaganza for those who are yearning for a symphonic showcase.

However, Christmas isn’t the only event on the calendar; there are more things to do in KL for December 2022. This month, Malaysia is celebrating the first anniversary of National Batik Day (3 December). Although it may have passed, the celebrations continue to give both locals and tourists a deeper look into Malaysian Batik.

We’re also anticipating for this store to be a favourite haunt for the locals: eslite spectrum. If you’re unfamiliar with the name, read more to get to know the Taiwanese icon—especially if you are one to appreciate books, art spaces, fashion, and dining trends.

What to do in KL and PJ in December 2022

Christmas Extravaganza

For 75 minutes, immerse yourself in a festive musical wonderland at klpac‘s Christmas Extravaganza, where over 150 performers come together to serenade you. Comprising the klpac Orchestra, klpac Symphonic Band, klpac String Orchestra, and the Young Choral Academy Chorus, this grand spectacle will wrap you in the magic of the season with traditional carols and modern mixes.

Book your tickets here.

Where: Pentas 1, klpac, Sentul Park

When: 8 to 11 December 2022

Van Gogh Alive

You have definitely seen this viral immersive, multi-sensory experience online. Good news: it’s coming to Malaysia soon, and tickets are already on sale! And even better news, the internationally-acclaimed showcase is remaining in Malaysia for three months, so you don’t have to rush into the crowd. Unlike an ordinary art expo, the Van Gogh Alive showcase brings the artist’s work to life with sounds and scents that make the experience all the more otherworldly.

Book your tickets here.

Where: Level 3, Orange Zone, Pavilion Bukit Jalil

When: 17 December 2022 to 16 March 2023

eslite spectrum Grand Opening

eslite spectrum‘s opening in Malaysia is something you won’t want to miss. This opening marks Southeast Asia’s first flagship store of the Taiwanese cultural landmark. For its Malaysian location, the retail space is themed around four cities inspired by the Italian novel “Invisible Cities”. On the grand opening day, you will be able to catch the inaugural exhibition of Asian illustrator Jimmy Liao, known for his heart-warming works.

Where: The Starhill, Kuala Lumpur

When: 17 December 2022

Viva Batik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Central Market Kuala Lumpur (@centralmarketkualalumpur)

In an effort to place Batik at the forefront, Malaysia is now celebrating National Batik Day on the 3 December. For its first anniversary, the festivities stretch over two weeks, with authentic Batik products such as ready-to-wear pieces, soft furnishings, accessories, crafts, and more up for grabs.

Where: Central Market

When: 29 November to 11 December 2022

Dior Cruise Pop-Up

In search of a last-minute Christmas gift? Make your way to Dior’s stunning pop-up store to get your quick fix. The breathtaking location is created to celebrate the Dior cruise 2023 line, which is inspired by the rich Andalusian artistry. As such, you are going to find gorgeous seasonal treasures for yourself or a loved one at the pop-up.

Where: The Gardens Mall

When: 22 November 2022 to 2 January 2023

Santa’s Workshop

Perfect for creating memories with family and friends, take a trip to Santa’s Workshop at Suria KLCC this December. Having pictures taken at this spot is a rite of passage in its own right, so best etch out some time to capture some unforgettable memories here. Here, you’ll find Santa and his elves working hard to prepare for Christmas. The whimsical clock tower also comes alive every hour, bursting with seasonal music. You can also see if you made it to Santa’s naughty or nice list, and perhaps even get a surprise gift.

Where: Centre Court, Suria KLCC

When: Until 25 December 2022

Hero image credit: Suria KLCC; Featured image credit: Van Gogh Alive