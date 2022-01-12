Smithsonian Museum of African Art removes looted Benin Bronzes from display

The Washington DC-based Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art (NMAfA) removed 18 Benin Bronzes from display because they were looted by the British colonialists from the now lost Kingdom of Benin.

The Kingdom of Benin was located in what is now the southwestern part of Nigeria.

All we know about the loot and the plans of returning the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

A British invasion of a Kingdom

The British forces invaded, ransacked and pillaged the Kingdom of Benin in 1897. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, the British also killed many and burned the city down.

The objects looted numbered around 3,000, including commemorative heads, plaques and figures. These are collectively known as the Benin Bronzes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

Return of the looted Benin Bronzes

The museum decided to remove the stolen artefacts from display in November 2021 and plans to return them to Nigeria.

Confirming the development, museum director Ngaire Blankenberg said, “I can confirm that we have taken down the Benin bronzes we had on display and we are fully committed to repatriation. We cannot build for the future without making our best effort at healing the wounds of the past.”

According to CNN, the NMAfA had 21 objects from the Kingdom of Benin on display and its online database showed there were 38 objects in its collection.

Blankenberg told Smithsonian Magazine that there were at least 16 artworks with documented links to the 1897 loot.

Other museums also willing to repatriate

Reports say that around 161 museums around the world have some part of the Benin Bronzes in their collection. Many of them have decided to return the artefacts and objects to Nigeria.

Among them is the University of California’s Fowler Museum, which, CNN reported, was in talks with the Nigerian government for 18 objects in the collection.

In 2020, the University of Aberdeen and Jesus College Cambridge returned Benin Bronzes in their collection to Nigeria. One of these was the bronze head of an “oba“, or king.

German museums hold around 1,100 Benin Bronzes. In 2021, Germany and Nigeria agreed on a return of the stolen artefacts within a planned time frame.

(Main and Featured images: Difference engine – Own work/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)