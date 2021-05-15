Social media abuzz after cast members share Friends: The Reunion trailer

On May 13, all six main cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matte LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry — posted a teaser of the special titled Friends: The Reunion and episode named “The One Where They Get Back Together” on their social media.

When and where will the Friends reunion special air?

The special episode will air on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.

It was to be shot last year but the pandemic delayed those plans until now. In April, the official Friends Instagram account had posted that the shooting of the special has wrapped up. “That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to HBO Max,” the post said.

What can we expect from the Friends reunion special?

All six original cast member Aniston (who plays Rachel), Cox (who plays Monica), Kudrow (who plays Phoebe), Schwimmer (who plays Ross), Perry (who plays Chandler) and LeBlanc (who plays Joey) are part of the special. However, they will appear as themselves and not their characters because this special is NOT a Friends episode. They will be seen visiting the set, sharing behind-the-scene images and will have special guests as well. Series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman will also join the actors.

The shooting was done at the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. Some leaked set photos suggest that the special is set in Rachel and Monica’s New York apartment as well as the characters’ favourite cafe Central Perk.

Wh o all are on the special guest list?

The celebrity guest list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

So, while we wait for the Friends reunion special to air, why not refresh our memories by binging on the ten seasons of the show again. Watch here.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia India.

(Featured image: WallpaperCave)