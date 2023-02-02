The best flower delivery services in KL and PJ for a fragrant Valentine’s Day

Yet to book a bouquet for your Valentine? We’ve got your back. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2023, we round up some of Malaysia’s best florists to check out when looking for unparalleled flower delivery services in KL and PJ.

Don’t panic just yet. If January flew by and you’re suddenly hit with the realisation that Valentine’s Day is coming very soon (and you have yet to pick out a floral arrangement for your partner), florists under this article will not only wow you with some quality blooms in epic variations, they also offer reliable services. From personalised cards written in calligraphy to accoutrements such as wine and chocolates to pair with the bouquet, these florists are here to help you impress your partner.

Since there are a bunch to choose from, we have narrowed down several factors that you can take into your consideration.

The best florists to order from with top-notch delivery service in KL and PJ

BloomThis

If you’re used to scheduling floral deliveries for your loved ones, BloomThis requires no introduction. With multiple hubs across the nation, folks from beyond the Klang Valley territory can also order bouquets from this florist and get free same-day delivery. They also entertain preorders, so be sure to book yours ahead of time just to be on the safe side.

Gigantic bouquets and darling flower boxes are available, with flowers like the quintessential roses to delicate hydrangeas starring in the show. If you’re looking for something that will last way longer than fresh flowers, BloomThis also has a range of preserved blossoms that will stand the test of time. The add-ons on this site make the delivery even more special, with options such as popcorn and scented candles to choose from—addition to the standard chocolates and heart-shaped balloons. Personalised cards are available for free here, so ready your romantic lines.

Flower Chimp

There is no such thing as going overboard on Valentine’s Day. If a dozen fresh roses is not cutting it, Flower Chimp has bouquets with 50, 66, and 99 roses. Preserved roses are also available on the site, should you want to opt for something more eternal. Equipped to deliver across the nation, this florist offers bouquets beyond just roses. Think of lilies, carnations, chrysanthemums, and orchids.

When it comes to add-ons, on top of your usual suspects, the folks over at Flower Chimp offer plushies, cheesecakes, and ice creams to complement your delivery. Aside from blooms, you can immortalise your favourite moments together on mugs. Although this may sound kitschy, it is an adorable item to get for your partner.

Flower Chimp accepts preorders, so book yours ASAP.

Happy Bunch

When you are hunting for the best flower delivery services in KL and PJ, Happy Bunch should be at the top of your list. With every colour scheme you can dream of, you will be spoilt for choice here. Lush rose bouquets and an all-new decadent dessert gift box filled with macaroons, brownies, and more await on their site.

Additional to their regular Valentine’s Day offerings, the florist has also teamed up with Victoria’s Secret to curate a special limited-edition Bombshell Bouquet inspired by its namesake perfume from the lingerie brand. If you’re lucky, you might even score the perfume, as Happy Bunch is hosting a daily giveaway for this particular arrangement.

Free same-day delivery is available, but you may also book in advance to avoid the V-day hassle.

Maison des Roses

This premier floral atelier is the epitome of elegance and luxury. Tasteful bloom boxes are to be expected here, and each is made to order, so be sure to book yours minimum of three days prior to the big day. Even better, book as soon as possible, so the boxes arrive as advertised, and therefore you can avoid any substitutions.

If you plan on going big, peek into their L’Opulence collection, which boasts over 100 flowers per design. The Arjento is hands down their most opulent bloom box, and it houses as many as 300 to 320 flowers. Although Maison des Roses may not offer additional goodies, we bet the sheer size and exclusivity provide just the right amount of awe for the lucky recipient.

50gram

Timelessness is of the essence at 50gram. Despite working only around classic premium roses, the florists over at 50gram have other tricks up their sleeves, and those are packaging and arrangement. This Valentine’s Day, check out their Russian-style bouquet for a more unique alternative to the typical vertical and fan-shaped floral arrangements.

Joining BloomThis and Flower Chimp, 50gram also has preserved petals up for grabs for those seeking a longer-lasting gift. On top of the free same-day delivery for those in KL and PJ, you can also specify your preferred time slot.

Pure Seed

Roses are synonymous with Valentine’s Day, but no one does it quite as Pure Seed does. In a fun twist, the florist not only offers the usual (yet still amazing) fresh rose bouquets, but they also whip up artificial soap roses that give off a pleasant and long-lasting fragrance. If you’re shopping to have it delivered on the day itself, be sure to only select from their Valentine’s Day offerings. However, if you are flexible with the date of delivery, check out their premium range for glorious designs that will instantly put a smile on your partner’s face.

Sprinkling in more goodies? Pure Seed has a wide range of wines and champagne at the ready, plus delightful cakes and a huge variety of plush toys to consider.

February Bloom

If you’re reading this before 7 February 2023, you can get an early bird discount for your order. At February Bloom, roses are not the only superstar of the Valentine’s Day collection; baby’s breath also takes centre stage. You may write a personalised note and include a photo here, but there are no add-ons to include in your order. Fret not though, as the designs here are spectacularly done.

Same-day delivery is available for those in KL, PJ, and Klang Valley. Alternatively, you may self-collect at their store in USJ 1, Subang Jaya.

Weng Hoa

This flower delivery service in KL and PJ is a gem of a florist. From miniature bouquets to massive arrangements, Weng Hoa has all your floral needs covered. Be it boxes, vertical bouquets, or even sculptural designs, each design is centrepiece-worthy. Preserved flowers are also available here, and you can even shop according to flowers, so if you have already zeroed in on your partner’s favourite blooms, then you’re in for a treat. Flowers such as calla lilies, tulips, peonies, and more await, so be sure to browse thoroughly.

However, not every arrangement is available for same-day delivery. To see the selections that qualify, see here.

Far East Flora

With free delivery in KL, Far East Flora is cut out to be one of the best flower delivery services in KL and PJ. Both same-day and next-day delivery options are available, with self-collection available at their Bangsar location. For Valentine’s Day, consider pre-booking your bouquets to secure your blooms.

Here, you can also find arrangements of hydrangeas, tulips, and carnations. As for delivery, you can even opt for a specific window of time. Although they have a small selection of items offered for add-ons, you may have a personal note written.

Featured image credit: Maison des Roses; Hero image credit: 50gram