The ‘World of Tim Burton’ exhibition is coming to Malaysia this March

Mark your calendars and get ready to explore the extraordinary world of Tim Burton in the ‘World of Tim Burton’ exhibition located in Pavilion Bukit Jalil, KL, on 21 March to 30 July 2023.

If you’ve been following the ‘Wednesday’ phenomenon lately, you should be thrilled to hear that Tim Burton’s extraordinary ‘World of Tim Burton’ exhibition is coming to KL in March. Whether you’re a Tim Burton aficionado or a new fan of the world-renowned director, the exhibition will give every fan a chance to bask in the ‘Burtonesque’ creations of his cinematic work from childhood to the present day.

Since its premiere in the Museum of Modern Art (MoMa) in 2009 and with over 800,000 visitors, it marks the third highest-attended exhibition in the museum’s history. The display has since sprinkled its magic across nine cities and is finishing its current exhibit in Taipei, Taiwan, before landing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in March 2023.

Famed for his iconic films such as Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tim Burton was heavily influenced by expressionism, where his form of art speaks through gothic and ominous cinematic styles.

It’s clear that his work and cinematic aesthetic go unnoticed as the talented director and artist have achieved critical and commercial success in the live-action and animation genres. His film like Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, Big Fish and Alice in Wonderland have garnered various Academy Awards, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations and wins.

To witness the world of contrast between playful gothic style and whimsical fantasy, ‘The World of Tim Burton’ is an exhibition you want to attend.

What you can look forward to at ‘The World of Tim Burton’ exhibition in KL:









According to New Straits Times, the exhibition will not only feature his finest works spanning five decades, but it will also be split into 10 thematic sections — Influences, Holidays, Carnivalesque, Figurative Works, Misunderstood Outcast, Film Characters, Polaroids, Around the World, Unrealized Projects and Artist’s Studio.

The international exhibition will allow every fan to immerse themselves in his creative production as they absorb more than 500 works in the form of drawings, paintings, photographs, sketchbooks, moving-image works and sculptural installations. Malaysian fans will have a chance to take a closer look at the maquettes of characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, take pictures with a life-sized sculpture of Balloon Boy and explore a replica of Burton’s personal studio, along with sketches and projects the artist has recently worked on.

Taken from his official website, “The exhibition reveals an inimitable style informed by Burton’s specific perspective. His amalgamations of man, animal, and machine are evocative of an artistically-inclined Dr Frankenstein with unfettered imagination.

The interplay between horror and humour figures prominently in Burton’s art and films, and this theme of the “carnivalesque”—the mixture between comedy and the grotesque—is seen in projects from Batman to Alice in Wonderland (2010). Perhaps his most notable and well-known motif, the soulful melancholy of Burton’s iconic misunderstood outsiders—from Edward Scissorhands and Jack Skellington to the Corpse Bride and Frankenweenie—is deftly expressed in the drawings featured in the exhibition.”

How much are the tickets to the exhibition?

Tickets for the exhibition will go officially on sale on KOL Nation and Ticketcharge from 11 January 2023 onwards.

Adults: RM88

Children (aged six to 12 years old), students and senior citizens: RM68

Children up to 5 years old: FREE

A person with a disability: RM48

For more info, check out the website here.

Hero & featured image credit: Official website of Tim Burton

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.