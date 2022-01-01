7 of the most-anticipated TV show reboots and revivals in 2022

When a favourite TV show ends, it’s not easy to let go of the story or characters. The endless reruns of Friends or Seinfeld are proof that a good TV series will stay with you. While for some shows we have to make peace with the fact that they may never come back, others get a new lease of life in the form of a reboot or revival.
One of the most talked about shows of 2021 was And Just Like That… — a reboot of the show Sex and the City. The Sarah Jessica Parker-starrer brought Carrie Bradshaw, her effortless style and her friends back in our lives.
Similarly, Dexter: New Blood, a reboot of Dexter (2006-2013) kept us glued to our TV screens to binge-watch the much-loved thriller series. The new series saw the return of Michael C. Hall in the titular role and sees Dexter living in Upstate New York under an assumed identity.
Gossip Girl (2002-2011) also got a reboot — eight years after the original series ended — in the form of a new TV series which aired on HBO Max. The revival focused on the journey of a bunch of teenagers studying in a New York private school and how these teens use social media to gather information and spread gossip about each other.
Such remakes, capturing the imagination of the audiences and having received appreciation from critics, not only leave you wanting more such reboots but also strengthen your love for the original shows.
If you are one of us looking forward to some of the best reboots to hit your TV screens in 2022, get ready with your bowl of popcorn and munchies for a marathon run of these shows, which include House of the Dragon, Pretty Little Liars and How I Met Your Father.
7 most-awaited TV show reboots and revivals in 2022
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996), an NBC sitcom with Will Smith playing the lead role, followed his journey from Philadelphia to Bel Air — where he moves in with his aunt and uncle.
The sitcom, which was inspired by Smith’s life, paved the way for Morgan Cooper’s short film Bel-Air (2019), wherein the director gave his own dramatic take on Smith’s journey.
Now, the 2019 short film will get a reboot of the series titled Bel-Air. Newcomer Jabari Banks will be cast as Will — a Philadelphia native trying to find his way in Bel Air. Joining Banks on the show will be Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.
Season 1 of Bel-Air will start streaming on Peacock on 13 February 2022.
You can watch the teaser here.
Originally aired on CBS, the popular American sitcom How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014) revolves around Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he “recounts to his children the events that led him to meet their mother.”
Its spin-off, titled How I Met Your Father, will see Sophie (Hilary Duff), sharing with her son the story of how she fell in love with his father. The 10-episode series will premiere on Hulu on 18 January.
As per Deadline: “The story starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”
Francia Raisa, Kim Cattrall, Tom Ainsley, Christopher Lowell, Tien Tran, Josh Peck, Ashley Reyes, Suraj Sharma and Daniel Augustin are other cast members of the show.
You can watch the trailer here.
Frasier (1993-2004) — a sitcom spin-off from the TV series Cheers — is set to get a revival show, which will be released in 2022.
The upcoming revival series will be produced by CBS studios in association with Grammnet Productions and streamed on Paramount+. Although not much is known about the plot of the upcoming show, Grammer, in a candid chat with New York TV station NBC 4, shared that the reboot show won’t be set in Seattle and his character is “rich beyond his dreams.”
Meanwhile, Deadline reported that Grammer will reprise his popular role, but it’s yet to be confirmed if the rest of the original cast members will return to the 2022 series.
The 1993 sitcom revolved around radio psychiatrist-cum-radio host Dr Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), who returns to his hometown Seattle.
Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017), which was originally aired on Freeform, follows a group of high school girls pitted against an anonymous enemy who threatens to uncover their darkest secrets. The show lasted for seven seasons and starred Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Sasha Pieterse, among others.
Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017) is all set to have a third spin-off — Ravenswood (2013) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019) being the first two — Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which will air on HBO Max in 2022.
Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Lilla Crawford, Carly Pope and Chandler Kinney will be seen in the pivotal roles in the reboot series.
Regarding the plot of the reboot, US Weekly, in a report, said “In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”
This Game of Thrones (GoT) spin-off will premiere on HBO Max in 2022. It will mark a return to the world of Westeros and is set three centuries before the original show. House of the Dragon will narrate the glorious tale of the Targaryen family and is among the six GoT-based prequels in progress.
The star cast will see Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, among other prominent names in the cast.
George R.R. Martin, who wrote the GoT books, will serve as an executive producer for this prequel.
You can watch the teaser here.
Bedrock gives us all the reasons to jump with joy and say “Yaba-daba-doo…”
In April 2021, Fox Network announced that a reboot of the popular animated sitcom The Flintstones (1960-1966) is in the works. Titled Bedrock, the new show will begin 20 years after the original series ended.
Revolving around the lives of the Flintstone and Rubble families, the series will show Fred Flintstone nearing retirement and his daughter Pebbles, who is in her 20s, is all set to start her career. There will also be a transition from Stone Age — where the original show was set — to the Bronze Age.
Actress Elizabeth Banks will not only be voicing Pebbles Flintstone’s character but will also be the executive producer of the prime-time animated adult comedy series.
HBO is working on a True Blood (2008-2014) reboot, but it isn’t confirmed if the original cast members will return to reprise their roles. Nothing much is known about the plot of the upcoming series either.
The original series was based on Charlaine Harris’ novel series, The Southern Vampire Mysteries, and had a long run of seven seasons, winning a Golden Globe and an Emmy.
It revolved around Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress living in the fictional rural town of Bon Temps, Louisiana. Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Carrie Preston and Chris Bauer played the lead roles.
