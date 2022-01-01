7 of the most-anticipated TV show reboots and revivals in 2022

When a favourite TV show ends, it’s not easy to let go of the story or characters. The endless reruns of Friends or Seinfeld are proof that a good TV series will stay with you. While for some shows we have to make peace with the fact that they may never come back, others get a new lease of life in the form of a reboot or revival.

One of the most talked about shows of 2021 was And Just Like That… — a reboot of the show Sex and the City. The Sarah Jessica Parker-starrer brought Carrie Bradshaw, her effortless style and her friends back in our lives.

Similarly, Dexter: New Blood, a reboot of Dexter (2006-2013) kept us glued to our TV screens to binge-watch the much-loved thriller series. The new series saw the return of Michael C. Hall in the titular role and sees Dexter living in Upstate New York under an assumed identity.

Gossip Girl (2002-2011) also got a reboot — eight years after the original series ended — in the form of a new TV series which aired on HBO Max. The revival focused on the journey of a bunch of teenagers studying in a New York private school and how these teens use social media to gather information and spread gossip about each other.

Such remakes, capturing the imagination of the audiences and having received appreciation from critics, not only leave you wanting more such reboots but also strengthen your love for the original shows.

If you are one of us looking forward to some of the best reboots to hit your TV screens in 2022, get ready with your bowl of popcorn and munchies for a marathon run of these shows, which include House of the Dragon, Pretty Little Liars and How I Met Your Father.

7 most-awaited TV show reboots and revivals in 2022

(Main and Featured image: IMDb)