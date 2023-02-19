Find out the power colour for your zodiac sign and what it means

There is little to no evidence to prove that astrology, like astronomy, is a legitimate science and that planets Mars or Mercury going in retrograde will affect our lives in any way. While millions of us across the globe feverishly check our horoscopes every day or before making crucial decisions in our lives, some detractors say that zodiac signs are not genuine or that astrology does not support logic or scientific temper. Having said this, many among us cannot help but go purely with our gut and rely on the stars and planets to seal our fates. Let us look at how a significant aspect of astrology — zodiac signs and their respective power colours — affects us and our personalities.

Based on the system of understanding the constellations developed by Babylonian and Egyptian astronomers, the ancient practice of astrology was popularised by the Greeks. Interestingly, when humans were learning more about civilisations and various sciences, they turned their attention skywards and sought the support of stars to guide them, in a literal and philosophical sense. This is also because humans were always intrigued by nature and its mystic forces and noticed the changing positions of the sun, moon and stars to get a sense of time and direction.

Colour me powerful!

Image: Courtesy of Aldebaran S/Unsplash

Before English mathematician Sir Isaac Newton applied mechanics to deconstruct the concept of space and time, we looked at the universe with absolute reverence. The system of categorising all humans into 12 astrological signs based on the period of their birth and the position of constellations at that time came from the Greeks because they were adept in Mathematics.

Believe it or not but you definitely can’t ignore the influence and interest this field garners. While the planetary positions, according to the zodiac, determine the state of our mood and how our day goes, colours play an important role in determining whether we are completely optimised and living to the best of our abilities.

It is believed that certain moods and energies are associated with specific colours. Each zodiac sign has a designated colour. These hues help in soothing minds, staying focussed and positively influencing actions to be victorious despite unfavourable, external situations. It is also believed that every sign gravitates towards its colour and that reflects in the choices of clothing, interiors and artwork, among other things. Consistently choosing a colour favourable to one’s zodiac sign could translate to material prosperity along with the general enrichment of the soul.

Check out your power colour and use it to bring out the best in you

(Main and featured image credit: Courtesy of Aldebaran S/Unsplash)