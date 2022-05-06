The most luxe cinemas in Kuala Lumpur for the greatest theatrical experience

The next time you’re in Kuala Lumpur to catch the latest movies, you might as well catch that highly-anticipated film in some of the best cinemas in KL for a premier experience. And with Dr Strange 2 currently at the box office, you’re going to want to discover these gems for the ultimate Marvel experience.

Whether you’re an avid Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, planning to catch Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (or Dr Strange 2 for short), or have a strong interest in historical epics like The Northman, you’ll benefit from these greatest cinematic experience that make the list of best cinemas in KL.

From incredibly comfortable seats that cushion you all the way through a three-hour long movie, to the most advanced sound and visual systems, these cinemas take the entire movie-going experience to a whole new level.

For those who enjoy the finer things in life, these luxury cinemas around Kuala Lumpur are the gold standard when it comes to movie-watching.

These are the best cinemas in KL:

The Aurum Theatre by GSC

Image credit: Aurum Theatre

This is the crème de la crème of theatres. If you’re on the hunt for the most luxurious cinemas in Kuala Lumpur, you have found it in the Aurum Theatre by GSC.

Once you step into the opulent halls, you will be met with top-of-the-line recliners that are cool and comfy. To push it up a notch, book yourselves tickets at the Getha Lux Suites to get the full-on royal treatment.

Personalised assistance is available for all halls at Aurum Theatre. With every Aurum Pass, remember to arrive at least 45 minutes earlier to enjoy the delights from the Jin Gastrobar.

If you know any cinephiles in your group, make their day and purchase Aurum Passes to treat them to a day of incredible movie-watching and scrumptious delicacies.

Locations: The Gardens Mall, and The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey

GSC Onyx Hall

Image credit: Golden Screen Cinemas

Plush eco-leather seats, crystal-clear visuals, and world-class audio technology: these will make your movie-going experience the most exciting one yet. Onyx halls feature Malaysia’s first-ever high-definition LED screens that deliver crisp 4K resolution visuals and unparalleled colour clarity.

These halls are lined with audio tech from JBL by HARMAN, which achieves an expanded audio “sweet spot” — meaning that no matter where you’re sitting in this heater, you’re getting a totally immersive aural experience.

If those two features already got your ears perks, this will seal the deal: the halls house luxurious eco-leather seats that offer you ultimate comfort which instantly relieves any soreness you have from dealing with traffic, hunting for a parking spot, and making your trip across the mall to the cinema itself.

Locations: Mid Valley Megamall and Tropicana Gardens Mall

TGV INDULGE

Image credit: TGV

For those who get an extra kick out of efficiency, TGV Indulge is the place to be to kill two birds with one stone: watch the latest film that’s the talk of the internet while enjoying gourmet food and beverages.

TGV Indulge’s hall is a magnificent showcase of luxury cinematic experience featuring decadent popcorn options and platters that will actually fill you up. And when you’re ready to get comfy, the seat reclines and blankets will keep you warm and toasty throughout the film.

The halls are also available for private events, so if your crew is all about Dr Strange 2 spoilers-free friendship, we’d say book the venue.

Locations: 1 Utama, Sunway Velocity and Toppen JB

TGV IMAX

Image credit: TGV

To truly appreciate a film, one must experience the work in its highest form. For that, check out the IMAX option available at TGV. Perhaps the most immersive of all experiences, this hall features a floor to ceiling screen that practically envelops viewers in the cinematic world. The sound system in the IMAX halls is also engineered to provide unparalleled audio — delighting your senses.

Locations: 1 Utama, Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity, Gurney Paragon, Tebrau City, Vivacity and Central i-City

Dadi Cinema

Image credit: Dadi Cinemas

If specialty cinemas are something you might be interested in, Dadi Cinema is committed to creating a novel movie-watching experience for its patrons. With first-of-its-kind concepts — such as the Lil STAR hall for your tots — the brand marks the advent of an entirely distinct class of entertainment.

One of the best cinemas in KL, STAR MAX gives the audience the opportunity of watching a movie under the stars, with the supreme comfort of staying indoors. So whenever you’re catching Dr Strange 2, this is the theatre to catch the movie in!

Dadi Cinema also has another offering: STAR +. It’s the go-to if you’re looking for first-class comfort. For the best seat in the best room, try the premium double leatherette recliner where viewers are given more personal space and legroom. Here, you’ll be treated like royalty. With a push of a button, you can place your order for the free-flow concessions, and it’ll be delivered right to your seat — even mid-movie!

A wireless charging pad is also available so you can keep your precious gadgets charged during the movie.

Locations: Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and DaMen Mall

Featured and hero images credit: Dadi Cinemas