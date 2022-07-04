3 Reasons why KING furniture takes the crown in sustainability

For over 40 years, sustainability has pushed KING to develop astoundingly innovative and versatile furniture, creating great designs for even better living.

The Australian furniture maker maintains total control over the entire production process of each timeless creation, ensuring quality control and the most sustainable outcomes from design to delivery.

Over time, KING has introduced small eco-friendly measures that have built up to a significant impact. Opting to work with recyclable materials and maximising efficiencies in manufacturing and delivery, KING continues to look for new ways to be a friend to the environment.

The brand’s resolve to consider sustainability is rooted in founder David King’s early experiences. He was appalled by the sight of discarded furniture piled up for rubbish collection on the front verges of suburban Sydney homes. Destined to end up in landfills, David resolved to design furniture built to last a lifetime. KING earned the FMIAA and NSW Environment Protection Authority awards in 1999 for its commitment to environmental sustainability.

“We believe that protecting our future has never been more critical, and sustainability is at the core of everything that we do,” David King asserts firmly.

When you fall in love with a KING design, it’s love for life. The company is committed to repairing and refurbishing its furniture across multiple generations of owners. If necessary, KING will gladly take back worn-out pieces by the brand at the end of its lifespan for thoughtful repurposing.

Steel Frames

When it comes to sustainability, it’s worth investing in pieces with a solid foundation. Thoughtfully engineered KING steel frames ensure its creations last for decades.

The bones of the brand’s flexible designs, the steel frames are precision engineered from high-grade galvanised steel and come with a 25-year warranty. What defines the signature frame is that it is spot-welded at significant stress and weight-bearing areas for more reinforcement.

The steel frames also enable the signature modular designs of KING. The trait reduces wasted space in transport containers, lowering the carbon footprint of your furniture long before reaching your living space.

Recyclable Materials

Although KING furniture should last a lifetime, the brand believes it is crucial every piece be fully recyclable at the end of its lifespan. The steel, foam, non-woven fabrics and timber can be repurposed and recycled.

KING is also fully engaged in minimising fabric wastage by using as much fabric as possible in a single roll. The few offcuts produced are donated to Australian charities and initiatives like Global Sisters and Reverse Garbage for repurposing. Additionally, the brand uses recyclable cardboard boxes in its delivery process to reduce the use of plastic packaging.

“Sustainability is ingrained in our process of developing new materials, and is also a large consideration when it comes to our suppliers, who share the same goals as us in working towards a more sustainable future for the industry,” adds Sebastian Nash, the Fabric and Textiles Development Manager at KING.

Recently, the brand has invested in creating fabric from recycled plastic bottles for its collection. Innovation is a part of the KING DNA as designers often work closely with the production team to ensure raw materials are optimised wherever possible. The brand understands that waste otherwise comes at an environmental and financial cost. In another green project, KING is currently designing tableware that will use offcuts from large porcelain sheets used in manufacturing the King Dining Table collection.

Removable Covers

If you like changing the look and feel of your home frequently, KING offers the perfect solution with its removable covers. Not only does changing the covers help extend the life, but it breathes new life into the familiar and comfortable pieces in your home.

The brand also offers King Care to ensure you have the right tools to keep your covers in the best condition in the long term. With King Care, you can ensure your fabric and leather furniture maintains its appearance, performance and value over the years.

The brand has also developed KingGuard+, a fabric treatment created to protect, preserve and extend the life of your furniture. The product is applied to KING fabrics and is available on sofas, beds, chairs, ottomans and cushions. The non-toxic, water-based formula specially formulated for textile maintenance is exclusively available at KING. With approval from the Sensitive Choice program by the National Asthma Council Australia, KingGuard+ improves the quality of life for those with asthma and allergies.

Delta: A Sustainable Dream

Embodying the best of sustainable designs, the iconic Delta is the ultimate modular sofa. A timeless expression of relaxed Australian style, this chic creation promises to complement evolving moods and style of your living space. The Delta adapts into a number of settings, expanding from an intimate perch to an open-style arrangement to accommodate more visitors. The adjustable back allows individually customised seat depths. Meanwhile, the elegant legs modify to the right height for perfect seating posture.

The stylish sofa effortlessly reconfigures into a luxurious guest bed with excellent support, thanks to the engineered steel frame. The frame supports the Postureflex® Seating System and KingCell® high tensile compression springs ensuring seat cushions maintain even firmness. Developed to deliver a lifetime of comfort, every inch of each modular component represents the dedication of KING to guaranteeing Delta will always meet your needs.

Not only does the Delta sofa represent a reduced carbon footprint, but it also reduces the space taken in your home with its Smart Pocket features. The modular sofa may equip side tables with optional wireless charging, LED reading light and a SONOS speaker with brackets. Enhance your living space without investing in more furniture pieces and accessories. Furthermore, the Delta also uses the generous under-seat real estate for hidden storage of everyday items, making tidying up a breeze.

With timeless designs built to last a lifetime, let KING transform your living spaces into a true haven of sustainability. Visit KING showrooms today for more exquisite craftsmanship and sustainable masterpieces in Bangsar and the IPC Shopping Centre.

To discover more about KING and its eco-friendly offerings, visit www.kingliving.com.

(All images: KING)