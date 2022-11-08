Alia Bhatt to Nita Ambani: 8 luxury spaces designed by Gauri Khan

She may be Shah Rukh Khan‘s wife but the first lady of Bollywood, Gauri Khan, has created her own successful empire.

An A-class designer, Gauri Khan runs the firm Gauri Khan Designs which has some of the biggest clients on board. The Mumbai-based flagship design studio was launched in 2017 and since then, there’s been no looking back for Khan. Having designed aesthetically pleasing and magnificent spaces, Gauri Khan has some of the most high-end spaces in her kitty.

Let’s take a look at the most luxurious places designed by Gauri Khan.

Luxury spaces designed by Gauri Khan

Karan Johar’s penthouse terrace

Image: Courtesy GauriKhan.in

That Karan Johar and Gauri are the best of friends doesn’t need a mention. When KJo’s plush Carter Road penthouse needed a revamp, it’s no surprise that ace designer Gauri Khan took up the project. The 8,000 sq.ft. duplex now features a sprawling rooftop, that was designed by Khan. With a pop of colours, Gauri Khan used wooden accents for the seating area, a unique bar counter, warm and bright yellow lights, patterned marble tiles, and a lot of plants that added a touch of warmth and intimacy to this relaxation zone.

Karan Johar’s kids’ nursery

Image: Courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi are all over his Instagram, where he shares glimpses of their adorable moments. But did you know that Yash and Roohi’s nursery was designed by Gauri Khan? Set in a plain white tone, the nursery features a comfy bed, a sofa set and wooden furniture painted in the same white shade and some printed cushions thrown in to match the vibe of the room. Apart from this, the room also features jungle-themed wall paintings and a cheerful wall area filled with colourful soft toys, books and photo frames.

Bar lounge at Antilia

Image: Courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

One of the most luxurious spaces designed by Gauri Khan is the bar lounge at the Ambani mansion. Even Khan herself has called this one of her biggest and most ambitious projects. Speaking about her experience, Gauri Khan said, “It’s been such an incredible experience working on this space at Antilia. This has definitely been one of our top bespoke projects and working with Nita and her keen eye for design has been truly inspiring.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor pad

Image: Courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor bought the plush place in 2016 in Vastu Pali Hill, Bandra and it was designed by none other than Gauri Khan. Minimalistic hues and pastel colours adorning the walls, with a plush maroon sofa, a heritage traditional rug, and an oversized light fixture hanging diagonally from the ceiling, the place had a classic Gauri Khan touch.

Alia Bhatt’s vanity van

Image: Courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s vanity van had been the talk of the town back when it was designed. It mirrored Alia Bhatt’s fun and quirky personality and the person behind it was Gauri Khan. With quirky decor, colourful cushions and a statement art piece, Alia Bhatt‘s vanity van looks straight out of a Pinterest board and is a true reflection of her. Geometrically divided reflective glass panels, party-like purple lights and wooden flooring, its interiors give off a perfect millennial vibe. The van also features a lot of artwork in the form of rustic, vintage books. In stark contrast to the party lights, there’s a framed art piece that shows half-read books piled onto one another. This gives the young, sleek vanity van more depth and character.

Sidharth Malhotra’s house

Image: Courtesy GauriKhan.in

Next on the list of Gauri Khan’s A-list clients is Sidharth Malhotra’s Pali Hill house. The house has a calming yet funky feel to it, complete with a colour palette of cream, mauve and beige and chevron flooring, wooden accents, and quirky artwork. The house also features black and white striped walls, geometric patterns, mismatched paintings, quirky light fixtures, warm-hued sofas, stylish wallpapers, floor-to-ceiling windows, a spacious, well-lit dining area, larger-than-life mirrors, and posters of Sidharth’s favourite film in the lobby.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s cosy home

Image: Courtesy Jacqueline/Instagram

She is also the person behind the redesign of Jacqueline Fernandez’s vintage-themed Mumbai home. Featuring racks of books, a floral and neutral-toned bed-cum-seating area, vibrant pillows, and an aesthetic rustic tiny ladder as the centrepiece. The interiors also feature a huge ceiling lamp and beautiful artwork on the wall opposite the bookshelf.

SRK’s Delhi house

Image: Courtesy GauriKhan.in

One of Gauri Khan’s most intimate projects has been redoing her husband Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi house. Located in Panchsheel Park in South Delhi, the house has an elegant feel with chandeliers, spiral staircases, French windows, couches, and plush gardens.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Gauri Khan

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia India