An interactive movie series illustrates Kempinski’s Art of Living at 8 Conlay

Real estate developer KSK Land introduces an interactive digital storytelling experience to illustrate the 5-star luxury hotel services for YOO8 serviced by Kempinski at 8 Conlay. The choose your own adventure concept serves as a teaser to how one can experience the art of living as users pick from a selection of Kempinski services.

In three enticing chapters, this intimate virtual experience highlights the hallmarks of Kempinski’s hospitality services from a first-person perspective. Users engage with various scenarios that enable them to interact with these luxury services. These choices shape a speculative account of what it would be like to live as a resident of YOO8, the world’s tallest twisted twin residential towers.

“We have always looked at how we can uniquely provide an opportunity for people to experience what elevated living means by focusing on connecting emotionally with customers through crafted and meaningful experiences. This encompasses digital experiences as well which have become very much a part of modern-day life. The next step will be to translate these mini-movies into a physical experience that will take place at the YOO8 branded residences,” says Joanne Kua, CEO of KSK Group & MD of KSK Land.

The interactive video campaign features three imaginary YOO8 residents experiencing the luxury hospitality offered by Kempinski. The first resident is Mr Leong, a loving husband planning a surprise anniversary celebration for his wife. The Lady in Red steps in, offering expertise and assistance in creating the perfect plan for the special occasion.

The second resident is Winston, a Malaysian businessman based in Hong Kong that employs Kempinski services to help his son Jacob settle into his new home at YOO8. The third resident is Jillian, who uses Kempinski services in shaping her trendy social lifestyle. Jillian must decide between spending time with her friends after a long week or getting coffee with her new neighbour. Whichever the choice, Kempinski services enrich the lives of YOO8 residents.

With the integration of the ‘decision’ format into the digital experience of YOO8 serviced by Kempinski, KSK Land hopes to use big data to improve understanding lifestyle preferences for future residents. With a better comprehension of customer needs, the company aims to finesse the design and curation of an enhanced lifestyle for the year ahead when the YOO8 residences at 8 Conlay complete.

Close to nature and the city’s main attractions, 8 Conlay is poised to elevate the art of living. Its four-storey lifestyle retail quarters are home to the first and only five-star Kempinski Hotel in Malaysia and branded residence YOO8 serviced by Kempinski. Architect Steve Leung and interior designer Kelly Hoppen collaborate in creating modern indoor spaces where minimalism meets skilful infusions of sophisticated Asian aesthetics, springtime vibes and urban energy throughout Tower A and B, respectively.

To experience the Kempinski YOO8 interactive microsite, visit yoo8kempinski.8conlay.com

(Photos: KSK Land)