Architect and light artist Jun Ong explains how to create a stylish yet functional work space

Jane Lau, better known as Jane Chuck, is the founder of beauty and lifestyle brands Chuck’s and Motherchuckers. Along with famed designer Jun Ong, who is also the co-founder of POW Ideas, she creatively implemented Cosentino into various parts of her new Motherquarters.

Jun Ong has a background in architecture but is also known more for making art using light fittings as the medium. Aside from POW Ideas, the architectural studio that he co-founded, Jun has also been commissioned by brands like Gucci, Nike, Adidas, and ArtScience Museum Singapore to make light installations.

As more and more employees return to the office, at least in a hybrid capacity, boosting productivity must be considered when designing or refurbishing offices and workspaces.

When it comes to designing a workspace, various elements come into play. From boosting creativity to fostering the well-being of the team, these elements should all be prioritised beyond the typical workspace setups. This includes meeting rooms, the reception area, and even the office pantry, which all play an essential role in influencing a team’s performance.

Creative centerpieces to a well-stocked office pantry

Centrepieces in any workspace are crucial when it comes to creating lasting impressions especially when you have to host first-time customers or clients. The office appearance tells a lot about a company, similar to how one’s physical appearance talks about one’s stylish and creative character.

At Motherquarters, Jane selected the classic and elegant Silestone Ethereal Glow by Cosentino, in her stylish fountain centrepiece that represents Chucks creatively.

The fountain centrepiece was “inspired by suburbia malls and mid-century homes”. As Motherquarters was a space for aspirations, people, and self-care, the “heart of space revolved around an oval-shaped mosaic-tiled counter with a bespoke water fountain and “fountain of youth,” according to Jun.

Image credit: David Yeow Photography

When it comes to work or retail space, organisation is also key to ensuring that you can easily access your products or stocks and of course, know where everything is. By keeping the space organised, it will keep you efficient by saving you time to work on more important tasks instead, especially for a busy entrepreneur like Jane Chuck.

According to Jane, as fashion and skincare are the core of Chuck’s retail business, it is essential to have proper shelvings to ensure that all fashion pieces to skincare collections are well-organised yet at the same time it is also the perfect space to showcase the “Chuck’s skincare line and Motherchuckers clothing line” in a creative way”. To keep her space ordered while completing the overall workspace ambience that she desires, Jane chose the durable and sustainable Silestone Sunlit Days Series, specifically Arcilla Red, an earthy red that breathes fire and smells of petrichor, for her shelving design at Chuck’s HQ.

According to Jun Ong, “Chuck’s products come in various vibrant colours and textures so it was important to select a display shelving finish that is muted yet able to stand its ground. Hence, Arcilla Red stone from the Sunlit Days collection was perfect as it has a deep pastel tone and a homogenous look.”

The office pantry is where employees in the office obtain the bulk of their nutrition. When you spend the whole day being bombarded by challenging tasks, your brain has a higher nutritional demand. A healthy office pantry is a must, and an aesthetically-pleasing pantry is a plus. It encourages the team to take productive breaks in the office and boosts their morale to build meaningful conversations and brainstorm ideas with one another.

Image credit: David Yeow Photography

At Motherquarters the pantry is the ultimate place for Jane and her team to come together and exchange ideas and even get creative inspiration while sharing snacks or meals but more importantly it has to be sustainable, “fun and easy to take care of”.

In terms of design, the pantry was inspired by a “cosy, wood-toned kitchen from the 1950s with contemporary fittings that introduce pops of colours in the pantry to cut through the wood tones. We wanted to introduce pops of colours in the pantry to cut through the wood tones,” according to Jun. “ We love how Silestone Posidonia Green from the Sunlit Days series by Cosentino makes the perfect countertop because it is both durable for kitchen use and also pairs perfectly against our baby blue-tiled backsplash”.

We recently caught up with Jun to learn more about his insights for creating and renovating workspaces that go the extra mile in boosting productivity and output from teams. As a light artist, he is also skilled in using light as a driving force for his interior design projects.

Jun Ong, architect, light artist and co-founder of POW Ideas. Image credit: Bas KL

Here are Jun Ong’s insights on creating workspaces, whether at home or at the office, that are not only aesthetic but work for the benefit of all employees: