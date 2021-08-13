AXOR Citterio elevates modern bathroom design to new luxurious heights

AXOR, part of the Hansgrohe Group, is a design brand that develops iconic fixtures for luxurious bathrooms and kitchens. The extended AXOR Citterio collection celebrates the preciousness of water itself with a stunning geometrical range that includes a floating lever handle to enhance your dream bathroom.

The legendary AXOR Citterio bathroom collection first splashed onto the scene in 2003, becoming an instant hit. Eager to share the spirit of the distinct range with contemporary audiences, world-renowned Italian designer Antonio Citterio took up the challenge to put a fresh twist on the understated collection with balanced proportions and elegant geometries.

Defined by right angles, circular curves and strikingly flat surfaces that reflect light, the result of these efforts is a masterpiece set suited to complement any bathroom ambience.

“Luxury is quality, not just the perception of quality, but true quality. Anyone can do a tube, but when you have the flat surfaces of AXOR Citterio, it is not an easy process, and luxury is in the quality of the execution. It’s a simple shape, but you feel quality. Those who enjoy celebrating the daily ritual of washing should do so with beautiful objects such as AXOR Citterio,” says Antonio Citterio.

With the range comprising 70 products, AXOR Citterio offers a wide assortment of options to mix and match within a consistent design language. A key highlight includes faucets with new handle varieties from original lever handles and pin to cross handles with tactile charm.

Moreover, AXOR presents a new floating lever handle that is more precise, easy to use and a pleasure to behold. The lever is available in the luxurious 3D surface pattern dubbed the “rhombic cut”. Winner of the prestigious iF Product Design Award 2021, the AXOR Citterio basin mixers gained recognition for their aesthetic appeal alongside the versatility of the broad assortment of products.

Mixers in the AXOR Citterio collection are available in multiple heights and installation types with different versions of escutcheons or plates. The range also comes in classic chrome and a selection of exclusive AXOR FinishPlus PVD surfaces, including Polished Black Chrome and Brushed Gold Optic.

Between the extensive array of styles and finishes, architects, interior designers, and the design-savvy public are sure to discover satisfying individual solutions while maintaining geometric uniformity.

Through stately symmetrical precision, AXOR Citterio conveys the soul of Italian neoclassical architecture. A blissful symbiosis of design and functionality, the harmonious interplay of right angles and circular curves also calls to mind a calming state of Zen, perfect for setting the right mood in intimate bathroom spaces.

AXOR Citterio: An exquisitely versatile range

AXOR Citterio is poetry in design, with a broad spectrum of options to craft the ideal rejuvenating sanctuary. The quality of manufacture in each product is evident in the flawlessly flat surfaces, smooth joins and effortless transitions.

At the washbasin, the collection offers one and three-hole faucets in varying heights, as well as wall-mounted two-hole and three-hole varieties.

At the bathtub, the range includes a grand floor-standing faucet with a hand-held shower that is sure to be a welcoming sight. Other tub options include fixtures for the wall, rim-mount, tile-mount, and exposed or concealed installation options.

For the shower space, the collection offers two showerpipes with a single lever or a thermostat, an overhead shower, thermostats for exposed and concealed installation, and a range of diverter and shut-off valves.

All AXOR faucets, showers and accessories adhere to the highest standards of quality. Furthermore, AXOR Citterio is perfectly complemented by the AXOR Universal Accessories range and by a wide selection of products from the AXOR Showers assortment. Perfectly blending quality with AXOR FinishPlus PVD surfaces and AXOR Signature customisation, the company manufactures iconic objects conceived by world-class designers including Philippe Starck, Antonio Citterio, Jean-Marie Massaud and Barber Osgerby.

With AXOR, the endless possibilities for personalisation to shape water-related spaces that best reflect the unique users are truly limited only by the imagination.

To learn more about the AXOR Citterio range, visit axor-design.com/asia