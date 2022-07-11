These are the most beautiful co-working spaces around the world

Co-working spaces can be both beautiful and functional, as the ones on this list have proven.

Shared office spaces around the globe have come a long way since their inception as ‘Hackerspace’, by a group of computer engineers in Berlin, in 1995. You can now find shared creative coworking spaces in many cities that are redefining the office environment.

Most coworking spaces give digital nomads, small businesses and even salaried employees a cost-effective and collaborative space to work without having private offices. Additionally, you get to meet like-minded individuals.

While features like a productive atmosphere and high speed internet are alluring, what really inspires is the beauty of a particular coworking space.

Whether it is a beautifully painted plastered ceiling that’s adorned with opulent brass light fixtures, a naturally lit meeting room, or industrial-esque black metal casement glass partitions and walls, shared office spaces are carefully designed to support the thriving community of remote professionals.

Below, we’ve sussed out some of the best design-led and creative coworking spaces from all over the world to inspire your next home office or work trip.

Here are the best design-driven and photogenic coworking spaces in the world

Crew Collective & Café, Montreal

Crew Collective & Café is not only a café; the stunning 12,000 square feet property is also a co-working space that houses 100 coworking seats and meeting rooms.

Located in the iconic and enigmatic Royal Bank building — which was built between 1926 and 1928 for the Royal Bank of Canada by New York architect firm York & Sawyer — it was redesigned by local architect Henri Cleinge. You can still see an old world elegance that’s been preserved, with details such as marble flooring, as well as a tinted and plastered ceiling that’s adorned with brass light fixtures and brass teller’s wickets.

other opulent details, such as a gorgeous marble counter and the cleverly integrated brass-plated steel boxes, bring sophistication to the space.

Each workstation comes with comfortable chairs and access to private rooms, large conference tables, and a safety deposit box to store valuables.

Along with enjoying the design of this historic office space, you can fuel up with coffee that is sourced from Dispatch Coffee in Montreal and Kaito Coffee Roasters, in Hudson, Quebec.

Founded in 2012, Crew is a tech company as well as a creative agency that is based in Montreal. It aims to connect freelancers and clients for business opportunities or projects. Inspired by the thriving community of independent professionals, the company decided to open Crew Collective & Café in May 2016.

Ministry of New, Mumbai

This design-led collaborative workspace in Mumbai sets the stage for inspiration, productivity, safety and comfort. It comes with a 2,200 square feet main workspace, which has an eclectic mix of colourful tables, private desks with ergonomic office chairs and many plants. The natural skylight accentuates the look of the area.

The space also offers eight private rooms, which can easily accommodate four to ten people. Apart from being fully furnished, each room has a large window that allows natural light to come in.

The library comes with cosy sofas, café tables and a large old-fashioned kitchen, creating a relaxed setting for everything from informal meetings to quiet reading sessions. Add to that the interesting collection of international books and magazines on the shelves here. You can also go to the balcony for some fresh air and enjoy a view of South Mumbai.

Ministry of New was founded by Dutch co-founders Marlies Bloemendaal and Natascha Chanda, and was designed for creatives — be it freelancers or professionals — looking to be associated with an international creative agency. It has also been ranked as the second most beautiful co-working space in the world, by Forbes.

.andwork Shibuya, Tokyo

Japan’s .andwork is a classic example of having an ‘office as your third place’, as it offers the comforts of home within its exceptional coworking space.

Situated inside The Millennials Shibuya, members can utilise the hotel’s amenities without being a guest. For instance, you can take a power nap in one of the hotel’s beds, whenever you feel the need to take a break.

.andwork is spread across two floors and features a large and bright co-working area on the third floor with a modular layout for events and banquets. The space also includes dedicated desks, sofas, private phone booths, and a terrace.

In the lobby of the fourth floor, you can spot a lounge, a well-equipped kitchen and several meeting rooms, which ensure a relaxed working environment and a wonderful place to network.

NeueHouse Bradbury, Los Angeles

Another coworking space that is located inside a historic masterpiece, the Bradbury Building, is NeueHouse Bradbury in Los Angeles.

Built in 1893, the building is famous for its light-filled atrium and detailed ironwork, and has been featured in films like Blade Runner, alongside several other tv and music shows.

Spread across an area of 25,000 square feet on the second floor, the shared office space was redesigned in 2020 by DesignAgency as a ‘cultural home for creators, innovators and thought leaders.’

Some of the modern elements include work areas, private studios, phone booths, lounges, conference rooms, a wellness room, and a cafe and bar.

However, the agency has retained some historic features too, such as the exposed wooden ceiling joists, oak-framed 11-foot-high windows, and brick fireplaces, making it one of the most beautiful and best coworking spaces in the world for remote professionals.

Make Lemonade, Toronto

This new coworking space, designed by MMNT Design, covers an area of 3,000 square feet and was designed made for women.

Besides brightly-coloured walls and inspirational quotes, the coworking space also includes chic desks, ergonomic chairs, as well as private phone booths that are carpeted synthetically in astroturf for a playful and casual vibe.

Furthermore, there are many private meeting rooms that are beautifully lit and decorated with lemonade-themed murals and bright palm print wallpapers.

The holiday-esque mood carries over to the kitchen, which boasts a Smeg refrigerator and a hex tile floor inset imprinted with quotes such as ‘Be Nice.’

Men are also allowed to work here as long as they support Make Lemonade’s feminist ideology.

Make Lemonade was founded in 2017, when its founder Rachel Kelly yearned to connect with fellow coworkers as a freelancer. She decided to take matters into her own hands by opening her own coworking space. Since its launch, Make Lemonade has found its name in Forbes, Fashion Magazine, Toronto Life, and Canadian Living.

Dojo Coworking Space, Bali

Dojo in Bali is one of the most amazing coworking spaces that offers a flexible and productive workspace for independent professionals. It is only a minute’s walk from Echo Beach and attracts remote workers from all over the world.

This beautifully designed two-level building is surrounded by lush gardens, making it a peaceful atmosphere to work in.

Inside, you’ll find many air-conditioned meeting rooms along with open and narrow spaces that cater to both individuals and teams. It also has a swimming pool in the coworking premises, in case you need a dip halfway through the day.

Founded by Michael Craig, Dojo Bali is a community of talented people who are looking to “collaborate, inspire and motivate each other and build something dedicated to a wider purpose.”

East Room, Toronto

If you are appreciate the industrial and vintage aesthetic, then you should visit this coworking space. Founded in 2014 for people looking for culture, support and a strong community for their professional lives, the East Room — located in the Riverside neighbourhood — was once a jam factory. Today, it still retains its vintage and industrial intricacies within the 8,000-square-feet space, with black metal casement glass partitions and walls that are accentuated with leather chairs, couches, and other antique furniture.

Design enthusiasts will surely be impressed by the exposed brick walls, worn-out wooden floors, and warehouse windows and timber beams. The aesthetic continues in the kitchen and lounge areas, both of which are designed to evoke a trendy cafe vibe.

(Main and Featured Image Credit: NeueHouse)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore