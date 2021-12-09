Jazz up your Christmas tree with these decorating ideas

With just a few more days until Christmas, preparations to usher in the festive spirit are in full swing.
Known as the festival to spread love and cheer across the world, Christmas is all about uniting with loved ones, enjoying scrumptious meals and adorning our homes with festive decorations. From enjoying movie nights to dancing like there’s no tomorrow, the festival has a charm like no other. However, amid celebrations, one thing that remains constant is the passion with which we decorate our Christmas trees.
While Christmas celebrations are incomplete without rum cakes, gingerbread houses, elaborate dinners, Christmas carols and mulled wine, decorating the Christmas tree with dear ones is what each one of us looks forward to. But before you decorate your tree, you’ll first have to decide the kind of tree you’d want this holiday season.
Once that’s done, you can either reuse ornaments and lights to adorn your Christmas trees or experiment with unique ideas that are fun and bring out your creative side.
Additionally, there are some more things to be kept in mind when decorating your Christmas tree. One of the most important things to consider is budget and then how much space the tree would require.
You must also factor in the colour palette of the room the tree will be placed in — while choosing contrasting tones can make your room more vibrant, complementing hues can lend a soothing vibe to the space. Once you have decided on the colours, you can start collecting the objects to decorate your Christmas tree with.
To make things simpler for you, here are some amazing ideas to decorate your Christmas tree. From a white Christmas tree with beautiful trinkets to a blush pink one, here are some stunning themes you can choose from this holiday season to elevate your decor and spread some more Christmas cheer.
Jazz up your decor with these 10 Christmas tree decorating ideas
Main and Featured image: Brett Sayles/Pexels
Jump To / Table of Contents
If you are someone who likes rustic hues, then this Christmas tree might be the perfect option for your home.
While the subtle colour of the tree can be used as a base to adorn it with pine cones, red bells and colourful Christmas balls, you can use a wicker basket as its base to complete the farmhouse look for this tree.
Add ornaments, stockings wrapped gifts and toys to the decorations. Additionally, to create a warm and comfy corner, use warm fairy lights to light up the tree.
If you are planning to throw a Christmas party, you can opt for a farm-inspired theme to complement your Christmas tree.
Here’s how you can go about decorating a farmhouse style Christmas tree.
(Image credit: Elina Fairytale/Pexels)
If you want to make your Christmas tree shine bright like a diamond, then opt for glitter berries in golden and silver hues. You can also add glitter ribbons and beaded garlands to enhance the look of your tree and make it the star element of your winter wonderland.
Here’s how you can decorate your Christmas tree to look like a golden and silver beauty.
(Image credit: Louis Magnotti/Unsplash)
Choose deep and classic hues to adorn your Christmas tree this season. Colours like red, silver, gold, green and white are some that will heighten the whole Christmas-y spirit at your home.
Go all out with red and white striped stockings, red glass ornaments, colourful Christmas balls, candy canes and other decorations.
Here’s how you can decorate your Christmas tree to look vibrant.
(Image credit: Thomas Kelley/Unsplash)
If you are not one of those who likes to go overboard with festive celebrations, then this Christmas tree theme is a godsend to you.
Adorn your Christmas tree with cute little clay adornments, Christmas balls and beaded garlands. If that’s still too much, then use fairy lights to adorn the tree, and watch it light up the entire room.
Here are some simple Christmas tree decoration ideas.
(Image credit: Jeswin Thomas/Pexels)
Ever thought of decorating your Christmas tree with flowers. That’s new, isn’t it?
This Christmas season, take the road less travelled and opt for floral decorations.
Adorn your stunning Christmas tree with flowers in a myriad of shades and behold its beauty. You can opt for either real or artificial flowers.
Here’s how you can decorate your Christmas tree with flowers.
(Image credit: @yourhomeandgarden/Instagram)
Ditch the traditional red for white as a new contrast for the hues of green.
Silver Christmas balls, glitter ribbons and wooden decorations will amp up the look of your Christmas tree and light up the entire room.
You can also wrap your gifts in green and white-coloured wrapping paper to complement your Christmas tree.
Here’s how to go about a green and white Christmas tree.
(Image credit: Sven Brandsma/Unsplash)
Elevate the Christmas spirit by trying something that you haven’t ever done before.
Opt for a monochromatic pink Christmas tree and adorn it with gold, silver, dark pink-hued, purple and white decorations. Don’t forget to hang your stockings and candy canes too.
Top it up with a sparkly golden star, and you’re good to go.
Here’s how you can decorate your own pink Christmas tree.
(Image credit: @peachtchii/Instagram)
If you don’t feel like having an all-pink Christmas, why not try a white one?
Decorate it with contrasting colours like purple, neon colours and gold tones, to draw attention towards your gorgeous Christmas tree.
Here is how you can decorate your white Christmas tree.
(Image credit: Євгенія Височина/Unsplash)
Choose a mini-Christmas tree if you don’t have enough space to accommodate a big one. Moreover, these can be kept anywhere in your home and can be used to light up a tiny corner throughout the year.
Choose a small, potted, artificial Christmas tree and decorate it with cute adornments like toys, wooden items, heart-shaped cookies, ribbons, Christmas balls and much more.
Here is how you can decorate your cute mini-Christmas tree.
(Image credits: Holly Stratton/Unsplash)
Decorate your Christmas tree with snowflakes and stars. Go all out with gingerbread ribbons, candies, fairy lights, white and red striped stockings and Christmas balls. Complete the look with a star atop the tree to light up the entire room.
Here is how you can decorate your Christmas tree the traditional way.
(Image credit: Gary Spears/Pexels)